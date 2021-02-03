TRP scam case: Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail
The Mumbai sessions court, in its January 20 order, has rejected the bail plea of Partho Dasgupta, observing that the former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) appears to be the mastermind of the television rating point (TRP) manipulation scam.
The court has also expressed a need for a face-to-face probe into Dasgupta’s WhatsApp chats with channel owners and code language used by him in the exchanges. Dasgupta has now approached the Bombay high court (HC) for bail.
The BARC CEO’s lawyer Arjun Thakur had contended that all the accused in the case have been granted bail. Hence, the rule of parity should be applied and Dasgupta should also be given bail.
In response to this argument, the court observed: “It is true that 14 accused have been granted bail by the learned additional chief metropolitan magistrate, but the case paper in the present crime reflects that the accused (Dasgupta) is the mastermind of the entire scam and was acting in his capacity as CEO to manipulate the television ratings through mechanical devices.”
Thakur, however, said that the lower court had not considered the rule of parity for bail. As far as a further probe or face-to-face investigation is concerned, it can also be done after releasing Dasgupta on bail.
The prosecution had relied heavily on the WhatsApp chats between Dasgupta and TV channel owners, which is part of the supplementary charge sheet filed by police. The court, while rejecting the bail, observed that the accused used coded words in their conversations on chat, which only the accused can explain. Hence, the court held that a face-to-face investigation is required in this case.
“It appears from the papers put forth before me, that it is not a case of simple manipulation of TRP but more than that. However, before forming any opinion regarding the Whatsapp chats, I am of the opinion that a thorough investigation is required,” read the court order.
