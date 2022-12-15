Trusted tax consultant dupes company of 60 lakh; booked

Mumbai: A tax consultant was booked on Wednesday for allegedly duping an engineering works company of around ₹60 lakh. The accused – Jyotiranjan Mishra – received money from the company to be paid for GST. However, instead of paying the amount to the GST authorities, he diverted the money to his personal bank account in the last two years.

Satveer Singh Sahera – the owner of Continent Engineers – has clients, such as Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited. Sahera informed the police that in 2015 his father had hired Mishra.

As Mishra was an old and trustworthy tax consultant, Sahera would transfer money into his account to pay the GST. In August 2020, Sahera was trying to contact Mishra as the date of paying the GST for the financial year 2019-2020 was nearing, but Mishra’s phone was switched off.

In August 2020, Sahera went to Mishra’s Dombivli East house to contact him, but he was told by the society staff that Mishra no longer lived there and had left the society in February 2020, a police officer said. Sahera then hired the services of another tax consultant for paying the GST and while making the payment, the new consultant informed Sahera that there were outstanding GST dues in his company’s name.

Sahera then checked the records and discovered that the money he used to send to pay the taxes, was being utilised by Mishra for his personal use and that he had not paid the taxes.

“Between June 2018 and August 2020, Mishra allegedly used ₹59.73 lakh paid by the company for his personal use,” Sahera stated in the FIR. The Govandi police have booked Mishra under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are looking for Mishra.