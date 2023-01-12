Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Vasai court to pronounce order on actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea on Friday

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Vasai court to pronounce order on actor Sheezan Khan’s bail plea on Friday

mumbai news
Published on Jan 12, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Wednesday said that it will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by actor Sheezan Khan, arrested by the Waliv police for abetting the suicide of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, on January 13

Mumbai, India - December 25, 2022: Police arrest accused Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, at Waliv Police Station, at Vasai, India, on Sunday, December 25, 2022. (HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai, India - December 25, 2022: Police arrest accused Sheezan Khan in Tunisha Sharma suicide case, at Waliv Police Station, at Vasai, India, on Sunday, December 25, 2022. (HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)
ByMegha Sood

Mumbai: The Vasai court on Wednesday said that it will pronounce its order on the bail plea filed by actor Sheezan Khan, arrested by the Waliv police for abetting the suicide of his co-star and former girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, on January 13.

According to the public prosecutor, Tarun Sharma accused Sheezan’s family of giving the wrong medication to Tunisha, which he claimed was being prescribed by someone from Jaipur. He also claimed that Tunisha was not depressed and that Sheezan was trying to distance her from her own family. The lawyer also claimed that Sheezan and his family are trying to defame the deceased and the family’s image by lying about her character.

He opposed Sheezan’s bail plea, stating that he was constantly changing his statements given to the police and not coming clean about his deleted WhatsApp chats. Sharma also argued that Sheezan lied to Tunisha several times and was ignoring her constantly due to which she committed suicide.

The prosecutor added that the man named Ali was not Tunisha’s boyfriend, as alleged by Sheezan’s lawyer. Sharma told the court that there was a lot to be investigated in the suicide abetment case. “It is crucial to find out what transpired between the accused and Tunisha in the last 45 minutes before her death,” Sharma said. He also said that Sheezan’s family was keeping Tunisha away from her mother.

“She was not under depression, rather she liked to be neat and clean. Sheejan’s lawyer was misleading by calling it depression,” said Sharma.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer submitted that the police had no evidence against his client and that the actor was not the cause of her suicide. Khan’s lawyer also said that Sheezan’s family has wrongly been accused by Tunisha’s mother that they had forced her to wear a hijab and learn Urdu. Sheezan who was also shooting on the set did not know where the hospital was so it took some time to reach there.

On December 24, Tunisha who was an actor in the series Ali Baba: Daastan E Kabul was found hanging in the bathroom of the set minutes after she gave her shot and spoke to Sheezan. When she did not turn up for her shot again, her colleagues broke open the door of the bathroom to find her hanging with a crepe bandage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out