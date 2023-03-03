Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two 16-year-old girls die by suicide, police suspect exam stress in one

Two 16-year-old girls die by suicide, police suspect exam stress in one

ByRaina Assainar
Mar 03, 2023 01:06 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: Two 16-year-old girls died by suicide on Wednesday night in two separate incidents in Navi Mumbai’s Juinagar and Sarsole.

Although no suicide notes were found in the cases, the police suspect, the victim from Juinagar died by suicide due to anxiety over the class 10 examination which commenced on Thursday. The police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the suicide in Sarsole.

The 16-year-old girl from Juinagar studied in a state board school in Nerul. She asked her parents on Thursday evening to leave her alone at home as she wanted to concentrate on her studies, and her parents obliged. While the father stepped out for some work at around 10pm, her mother went for a late-night walk. By around 11.15pm, when the parents returned home, they found that their daughter was not opening the door despite repeated attempts. Hence, the father broke the door and discovered their only child hanging from the ceiling fan in the living room with all the books open on the floor.

“The family has said that they do not suspect any foul play nor have accused anyone else. Due to the nature of the incident, it is suspected that she perhaps took the step out of anxiety over her exam,” said a police officer from Nerul police station said, adding that no suicide note was found.

In the second case, the 16-year-old girl from Sarsole village, who stayed with her 10 and six-year-old sister and her mother, was found hanging outside her house on a hook. “While the mother and her sisters were inside, she took the extreme step. The reason is not known yet and the mother is not in a condition to speak yet. Her father abandoned the family and was not living with them. The mother worked as a house help while the deceased girl helped her mother look after their house and sisters. The family originally hailed from Nepal,” said police sub-inspector Nivas Shinde from Nerul police station, adding that they would be investigating the reason behind the extreme step.

