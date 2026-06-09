MUMBAI: The Tardeo police, who are investigating the death of a 28-year-old man at a techno concert at NSCI Dome, Worli, on Saturday have allowed the two accused to leave after serving notices on them. “We have booked Karan Singh, CEO of Spacebound Web Labs and manager Parag Uke under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023,” said a police officer. Two accused booked in 28-year-old’s death at Worli techno concert, histopathology report awaited

The concert featured German techno artist and producer Michael Korb, professionally known as Klangkuenstler, who had brought his internationally known 360-degree Outworld concept to Mumbai. “Rushil Mahendra Gangurde, 28, had attended along with his two friends,” said a police officer. “His health suddenly deteriorated during the concert and he was rushed to hospital by the ambulance available outside the venue. A friend who was with him informed Rushil’s elder brother Tanay, who is a doctor, of all this.”

When Tanay reached Breach Candy Hospital, the doctors told him that Rushil was not responding to medicines. He was in a critical condition when brought in—his body had turned blue and the doctors were unable to detect a heartbeat or blood pressure. Later, the hospital authorities declared him dead. The police said they had recorded the statements of various people who attended the event and those who helped Rushil.

Another attendee, a woman from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, also felt uneasy during the concert and was later admitted to Jaslok Hospital. “Her condition is stable now. We are waiting for her family members to arrive, and will ask the doctors to discharge her after that,” said a police officer.

While preliminary police inquiries suggested that Rushil may have consumed alcohol before or during the concert, investigators were examining multiple possibilities, including the consumption of prohibited substances and any underlying medical condition that may have contributed to his death. “Prima facie, a drug angle has been ruled out but we will know only after the lab reports come in,” said a police officer, adding that it was clear that both Rushil and the woman were habitual drinkers. “The woman has told us that she was drinking during the concert,” he added.

The police said that Rushil’s post-mortem was conducted at Nair Hospital and the doctors had “reserved their opinion, pending accessory examination”. “The doctors initially told us that it looked like a cardiac arrest. We are now waiting for the histopathology reports to arrive at a conclusion on the cause of his death,” said the police officer.

Rushil’s family, meanwhile, has accused the organisers of negligence. “They sold around 6,500 tickets but did not make proper security arrangements,” said the police officer. “This amounts to a rash and negligent act on the two accused and the other organisers.”