Two arrested for firing at rival toddy seller in Naigaon

MUMBAI: Two men who allegedly fired two rounds at a rival toddy seller in the early hours of Tuesday were arrested on the same day. (Shutterstock)

The complainant, Venugopal Ponnam, 34, resides in Gopikisan Complex in Juchandra, Naigaon East. According to his complaint, at around 12.30am, he was returning to his house from Naigaon West on a two-wheeler. After getting off the bridge, two people who had been following him stopped him and began arguing with him. One of the accused pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at him.

“I was saved only because I used my presence of mind and ducked by taking cover behind my bike,” said Venugopal in his complaint. As passersby gathered, the attackers fled from the spot.

After this incident, Venugopal went to the Naigaon police station and filed a complaint. The police conducted a panchnama at the scene and found an empty bullet casing. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and arrested two persons, identified as Laxman Panchala and Pochalu Akula.

The case was registered against them under Section 109, 2 (5) (attempt to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, and Section 3 (no person can acquire, possess, or carry any firearm or ammunition without a valid license), 5 (on licence for manufacture, sale, etc., of arms and ammunition) of the Indian Arms Act, 1959. The police arrested them from Nalasopara shortly after the incident.

The accused and the complainant sold toddy in Naigaon, just like the complainant, a police officer said. The cause of the dispute, which led to the firing, is unclear. The accused have, however, claimed that they did not intend to kill the complainant and wanted only to scare him, and the police are investigating the veracity of the claim.

“We are investigating the case and finding out from where the accused acquired the pistol,” said the officer.