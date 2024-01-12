Two arrested for Mulund Tekri assault on trekkers, two robbers still at large

MUMBAI: Two individuals, Anil Kumar Harshengi and Kiran Prakash Rane were arrested, in connection with the assault on a 24-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman during a trek at Mulund Tekri in Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) on December 31. The victims were robbed of their belongings, including mobile handsets, camera, and backpacks, by a gang of four. HT Image

The arrested duo, residents of Vikhroli (East) and Mulund (West) respectively, were presented before a metropolitan magistrate court at Mulund and placed in police custody. Police disclosed that both individuals had previous cases of theft registered against them in Thane. Their two accomplices, Rohit and Arjun, are still at large.

The incident happened in the afternoon when Shlok Dagley, a 24-year-old Mulund resident, and a 29-year-old woman, a regular trekker, were attacked near Ayyappa temple by the assailants under the influence of drugs. Dagley suffered severe head injuries, requiring 20 stitches, while the woman sustained injuries to her face and nose.

Police inspector Adinath Gavad of the Mulund police station stated, “We are trying to find out if they had committed more such offences in the Mulund Tekri area, which is flocked by trekkers from Mulund.”

The robbers, armed with bamboo sticks, assaulted the trekkers, snatching their mobile phones, camera, and backpacks before fleeing the scene. The victims managed to reach Vasant Garden, contacted their family members, and were subsequently taken to Ashirwad Hospital for treatment.

The police gathered technical evidence and based on the tower location from the stolen mobile phone arrested the two of the attackers and are looking for their two accomplices.