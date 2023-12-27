Two arrested for receiving cyber fraud amounts in their bank accounts

Mumbai: Two individuals were arrested for acting as beneficiaries, receiving funds from task fraud and investment fraud in their bank accounts. HT Image

According to the North region cyber police, in the first case, Rohit Shrivastav, a 29-year-old driver from Sion was arrested for allegedly receiving over ₹4 lakh in his account, obtained through defrauding an individual who had invested money after seeing an advertisement on Facebook. On clicking on a link given in the advertisement, ₹15 lakh were debited from the complainant’s bank account. The police traced the transaction to Shrivastav’s account. “Shrivastav told us that he was not aware of the transactions made by his friend,” said an officer adding that they are now on the lookout for Shrivastav’s friend.

In the second case, a 40-year-old man from Rajasthan, who owns a money transfer shop, was arrested. He explained that two men approached him, promising to transfer their business money, and he would receive ₹10 for every ₹1,000 they transferred. The accused, Mangalsingh Rathod, claimed that the duo made transactions totaling over ₹1 crore in a day.

Upon investigation, it was found that ₹2.5 lakh belonged to a victim who had been defrauded of ₹18 lakhs in a task fraud. The 58-year-old victim, a Dahisar resident, told the police that he was asked to complete tasks to get paid. The frauds had taken ₹18 lakh from him in August after which he approached the police and registered a case. “When we checked Rathod’s account, we only found ₹2.5 lakhs in it. By the time we traced him, the frauds had debited the entire sum,” said the officer.

Both individuals have been booked under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and are in police custody. Authorities are now working to trace the individuals who used the accused as beneficiaries.