Two brothers booked for cheating jewellers of 1.13 Cr

MUMBAI: Two brothers were booked after one of them cheated two jewellers from Zaveri Bazaar to the tune of ₹1.13 crore and the other brother aided and abetted in the cheating and helped his brother by lying to the complainants.

According to the LT Marg police, the accused brothers are identified as Sandeep Solanki and Jayesh Solanki, both living in Kalbadevi, South Mumbai. The police said they were booked following a complaint lodged by Manish Bhansali, 35, a resident of Prabhadevi who has a store in Kalbadevi, identified as Ruvi Jewellers House LLP.

The police stated that the complainant had known the accused for a few years. The accused used to buy jewellry from the complainant, sell it, keep the commission, and then pay the remaining amount to the complainant.

The complainant has a manufacturing unit in Lower Parel with around 30 workers. Sandeep Solanki ran the Arihant Gold Jewellery store while Jayesh Solanki ran the Arihant Jewels store. In November last year, Sandeep Solanki took 1251.5 gm of gold jewellery from the complainant for selling but avoided signing the voucher giving some or other reasons.

“Whenever he asked for cash, the complainant was told by Sandeep that he had given the jewellery to a party and the party was yet to revert to him. His brother Jayesh also gave the same reason when the complainant asked him why Sandeep was acting like this. Finally, when he reached Sandeep’s store, he found it was closed and even Sandeep’s phone was switched off. The complainant also learned that Sandeep had taken 666.34 grams of 22-carat gold jewellery, valued around ₹40 lakh from another jeweller from Kalbadevi, Nikhil Akcha, and had not paid him,” said the police officer.

“We have registered a case against both the brothers under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code,” said the police officer. The police officers are yet to make any arrests in the matter.