Two dead in early morning accident at Sion bridge

MUMBAI: Two persons died, and one critically injured after their speeding two-wheelers rammed into one other at Sion bridge on the north bound lane. The Sion police said a scooter was coming from the wrong side while a sports bike was speeding towards Govandi when the accident took place. The impact was such that one man on the scooter was thrown from the bridge and died on the spot while another driving on the wrong side died at the Sion hospital. HT Image

According to Sion Police, they were informed around 4am about an accident at the Sion bridge. “A Honda Activa scooter driven by Vignesh Sarode, 20, a resident of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli, and pillion riders Amol Kunchikarve, 20, and Animesh Avinash More, 23, were headed to Girgaum Chowpatty after immersion of their Ganesh idols in Vikhroli. They were going on the wrong lane. While Ashfaq Aslam Ansari, 28, a resident of Govandi, along with Mehendi Shahenshah Sayyad, 30, were headed towards Govandi on the North-bound lane after visiting the Juma Masjid,” said a police officer.

Ashfaq was speeding on his sports bike Benelli TNT 300. Both the bikes rammed into one other on the Sion Circle bridge near Shiv Rajani Building. As both were speeding, the impact was such that Animesh, who was sitting pillion on the Activa scooter, was thrown from the bridge near the Shiv Rajani Building on the road below and died on the spot. “While Ashfaq, who was driving the sports bike, died at the Sion hospital in the afternoon while being treated,” said the police officer.

Vignesh Sarode, who was driving the scooter, is in a critical condition. “We have registered a case against Vignesh for wrong-side driving and causing death by negligence,” said the police officer. He added that Animesh was a student while Ashfaq runs a small business in Govandi area.