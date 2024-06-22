Two from Santacruz killed after being hit by state transport bus in Malshej ghat

THANE: Two motorcycle-borne persons died on Friday after a state transport bus hit their bike from behind in Malshej ghat, a mountain pass approximately 130 km from Mumbai. The victims have been identified as Rohit Ramesh Dingankar, 24, and his friend Nandini Mayangade, 23, both residents of Vakola, Santacruz. HT Image

The impact of the crash was so strong that the two were flung several feet into the air before hitting the road, according to the police. Both Rohit and Nandini were returning to the city after spending a short trip in the ghat, which draws several tourists this time of the year due to its waterfalls and picturesque views.

The Tokawade police officials said they have arrested the bus driver, identified as Sanjay Pawar and booked him for rash and negligent driving under section 279 and causing death by negligence under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An eyewitness to the accident said Rohit was found with his helmet on yet he suffered injuries to his eyes and chest. While Nandini suffered head injuries.

Due to the impact of the accident, a few passengers in the bus too suffered minor injuries.

Senior police inspector Dinakar Chakor said that they interrogated Sanjay Pawar, the bus driver and conductor Usha Mundlik were interrogated at the Tokawade police station.

A week earlier, another tragic accident occurred when a rickshaw carrying five passengers fell into a gorge at the Darda Pass in Malshej Ghat. The incidents have raised concerns about the safety of travel on the Murbad - Malshej highway during the monsoon season.