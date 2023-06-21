Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Two lawyers move HC seeking FIR against 2 cops for assaulting them inside police station

Two lawyers move HC seeking FIR against 2 cops for assaulting them inside police station

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 21, 2023 12:40 AM IST

Advocates Sadhana Yadav, who purportedly sustained injuries on her legs, and advocate Harikesh Mishra, said they were forced to approach the HC as the incident occurred on May 18, but till now no FIR has been registered

Mumbai: Two advocates have filed a petition in the Bombay high court seeking registration of an FIR against former senior police inspector of Antop Hill police station Nasir Kulkarni and another police officer for allegedly assaulting them when they went to lodge a complaint against their society.

The other officer is identified as Kharawat Bapurao Jagannath, the duty officer on the day of the incident.

The petition filed through advocate Vinay Rathi had sought registration of FIR for offences punishable under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, among others. The advocates have also sought an investigation of the incident and take appropriate action against the police officials.

The petition also seeks direction to the government to suspend the concerned police officials, alleging that despite repeated requests and an RTI query, the police did not provide the CCTV footage of the Antop Hill police station building and hence sought a direction to provide the same.

The petition is likely to be mentioned for an urgent hearing on Wednesday.

Kulkarni was transferred to the city traffic department after the incident. A departmental inquiry was ordered against him and the others.

