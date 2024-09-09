 Two men rape 10-year-old girl, police launch manhunt | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two men rape 10-year-old girl, police launch manhunt

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 09, 2024 08:08 AM IST

Mumbai: The Nallasopara police are on the lookout for two men for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl on Saturday

Mumbai: The Nallasopara police are on the lookout for two men for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl on Saturday.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.22pm when the minor was walking home. The two accused aged 35 and 41, allegedly intercepted the girl, took her to an isolated area and raped her.

When the girl did not reach home, her mother went out looking for her. Later, she returned home crying, prompting the mother to ask her why, but she could not explain.

The girl’s mother then noticed her torn clothes and blood in her private parts and asked her about the person/s who did this. The girl then revealed the names of the two men who stay in the same area.

The girl’s mother approached the Nalasopara police and registered a case based on her complaint. “We have booked the two men for kidnapping and gangrape under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are tracing the accused to arrest them,” said a police officer from Nalasopara police station.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On