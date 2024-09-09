Two men rape 10-year-old girl, police launch manhunt

Mumbai: The Nallasopara police are on the lookout for two men for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl on Saturday. HT Image

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10.22pm when the minor was walking home. The two accused aged 35 and 41, allegedly intercepted the girl, took her to an isolated area and raped her.

When the girl did not reach home, her mother went out looking for her. Later, she returned home crying, prompting the mother to ask her why, but she could not explain.

The girl’s mother then noticed her torn clothes and blood in her private parts and asked her about the person/s who did this. The girl then revealed the names of the two men who stay in the same area.

The girl’s mother approached the Nalasopara police and registered a case based on her complaint. “We have booked the two men for kidnapping and gangrape under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are tracing the accused to arrest them,” said a police officer from Nalasopara police station.