Two more arrested in Baba Siddique murder case

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested two residents of Pune on Wednesday night for their alleged involvement in the murder of senior NCP leader Baba Siddique in Bandra East. The two accused were apprehended from Pune and brought to Mumbai after their involvement was allegedly established in the probe, according to police officials. *EDS: FILE IMAGE** Mumbai: In this file photo, Baba Siddique addresses a gathering after joining NCP (Ajit Pawar), in Mumbai. NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night, officials said. (PTI Photo) (PTI10_12_2024_000464A)(PTI)

With the latest arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 18. The arrested accused are Aditya Raju Gulankar, 22, and Rafik Niyaz Shaikh, 22, both residents of Karve Nagar in Pune. During investigation, they revealed that they were in contact with two accused in the case who were arrested earlier - Pravin Lonkar and Rupesh Mohol.

Lonkar and Mohol had allegedly handed over a 9mm pistol and several rounds to Gulankar and Shaikh, which were intended to be used in the crime, said a police officer. Police recovered the 9mm pistol and efforts are being made to trace and seize the remaining ammunition, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of crime branch.

The latest arrest was made based on the confession of 23-year-old accused Gaurav Vilash Apune, arrested on Tuesday from Pune, and also a resident of Karve Nagar. Apune was an important catch as he was in direct contact with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and arrested accused Ram Kanoujia, and was part of the conspiracy to kill the former Maharashtra minister.

During interrogation, it came to light that Apune was assured of ₹25 lakh in cash, a flat and a vehicle in return for killing the NCP leader. He was trained in the use of firearms by the absconding accused. According to police, he had learnt to fire bullets as part of the training.

Baba Siddique, 66, was shot dead by three gunmen on October 12. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother Anmol was allegedly behind the murder, but the motive is yet to be established by the police.