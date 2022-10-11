Two notices in four days: BMC asks Goregaon Sports Club to stop unauthorised constructions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent two notices to Goregaon Sports Club in Malad (West) within a week, warning it of action against unauthorised additions and alterations being carried out on the premises, which violate the fire safety norms. On January 3, the civic body pulled down the illegal constructions in the compound.

The club president, however, called the ongoing work as part of the restaurant’s renovation, and blamed the opposition for spreading misinformation.

The P North ward office on October 4 issued the first notice under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.

It said the restaurant work in progress on the first floor in block A had the store area and kitchen merged while the bar counter was contrary to the approved plan. Besides, restaurants were being run at the connecting passage between block A and B and the sitting arrangements were blocking the emergency exit, thus posing a risk in the event of a fire.

“The door of kitchen in the coffee shop was shifted against the approved plan. Also, some monsoon sheds were constructed in the passage and on the terrace of block A and B using MS pipes and tensile. All the works were carried out without permission from the BMC, which could lead to a major fire hazard,” the notice said.

In the wake of fire mishaps on commercial premises, the club should get rid of all unauthorised constructions failing which it would be held responsible for any untoward incident, it added.

Three days later, the second notice was issued, on October 7, reminding the club that despite the BMC’s action earlier this year and the first notice, illegal constructions continue.

An official from P North ward said, “We have asked them to take immediate steps and demolish all such unauthorised alterations, especially in the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire which killed 14 people in 2018. There are certain violations which could lead to a major fire hazard.”

Vinay Jain, president of the club, said, “This is complete misinformation, and we have already responded to the BMC’s notices. As our restaurant is under renovation, we have set up a temporary kitchen where we serve breakfast. This club is being governed by an elected body and our opposition files complaints to harass us. There is no merit in them.”

From next week, the temporary kitchen would be shut, he added.

The annual membership fee of this club is ₹16 lakh with GST.