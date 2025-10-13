Mumbai: Two employees of Bollywood filmmaker Vikram Bhatt were booked on Friday for allegedly stealing the hard disks of an ongoing film and selling the raw footage. Two of filmmaker’s employees booked for selling film’s raw footage

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Jitendra Sharma and Rakesh Pranigrahi, both associated with Bhatt’s production company, VSB Production LLP in Andheri West. “Bhatt and his wife, Shwetambari Bhatt, noticed in March this year that some hard disks were missing. Suspecting internal misuse, they asked the production manager Khan to monitor the situation closely,” said a police officer.

The police said that they suspected the involvement of the firm’s accounts manager, Pranigrahi, the person responsible for maintaining the hard disks. Subsequently, Khan observed that Sharma, who worked under Pranigrahi and had possession of the hard disks, had been avoiding to issue them to the staff when requested. Sharma would usually issue the disks only after seeking permission from Pranigrahi. However, in recent months, he began turning down requests, giving excuses and evasive answers.

“On September 13, when executive assistant Mohit Kumar questioned Sharma for not issuing the hard disks of an ongoing film, he allegedly confessed that he had sold them to one Ashok Krush on Pranigrahi’s instructions, for ₹5,000–6,000 each, half of which was Pranigrahi’s share,” the officer said.

When confronted, Sharma stopped reporting to work and also switched off his phone, following which Pranigrahi too was not approachable, he added.

Based on the firm’s manager, Nasir Khan’s complaint, the police registered a case against Sharma and Pranigrahi on Friday under Sections 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.