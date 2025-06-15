MUMBAI: Two students from Maharashtra stood in the top 10 in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical education conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results were announced on Saturday. Two students from state in NEET top 10, Baramati girl stands third among NEET female students

Pune’s Krishang Joshi secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 by scoring 681 out of 720 while Aarav Agarwal obtained AIR 10 with a score of 675 out of 720. Siddhi Badhe from Baramati, who scored 665, secured AIR 26 and third place in the all-India top 20 female students list.

The NTA conducted the examination on May 4 across the country and abroad in 16 languages. A total of 2,48,201 students had registered from Maharashtra. Of these, 2,42,858 students appeared for the examination and 1,25,727 students qualified (passed).

Krishang Joshi (AIR 3)

Krishang Joshi never imagined that he would climb this high. Born in Mumbai and raised in Goa, Krishang is the son of a government employee. He moved to Pune two years ago after clearing the ‘Scholars Batch’ selection exam of Aakash Foundation, determined to give NEET his best shot.

“I’m very happy with my result,” he said. “About six months ago, I thought I might make it to the top 50. But after I intensified my studies, I started believing I could get a rank under 10. Still, AIR 3 was beyond what I expected.”

Krishang completed his Class 10 in Goa before joining the Aakash Foundation Pune centre for NEET preparation. He followed a strict study plan guided by his teachers and stayed focused throughout. “I love physics, so I practised even the most difficult problems regularly,” he said. “That helped me a lot, especially because the physics paper this year was tougher than usual.”

With an outstanding NEET score in hand, Krishang is now aiming for admission to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

Aarav Agarwal (AIR 10)

Growing up in Mumbai’s Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) township, Aarav Agarwal was always fascinated by science. With his father working in BARC and having studied in the township’s school, he was introduced early to the world of research and education. His love for biology eventually shaped his goal—to become a doctor.

“I’ve been interested in biology since childhood,” Aarav said. “It just felt natural to aim for a career in medicine.”

After finishing Class 10, he enrolled at Pace IIT for NEET coaching and supplemented his preparation with the Aakash test series. Aarav credits his performance to consistent effort and timely help from his teachers. “I didn’t expect to be in the top 10, but I worked really hard,” he said. “I cleared all my doubts, practised a lot and stayed disciplined.”

Aarav scored 91% in his Class 12 board exams. Like many other top performers, he now hopes to pursue medical education at AIIMS, Delhi.

Siddhi Badhe (AIR 26, 3rd Among Girls)

Siddhi Badhe, daughter of schoolteachers from Baramati, has always been clear about what she wanted to do in life. “I decided I wanted to become a doctor when I was in Class 6. I’ve always loved biology,” she said.

Both her parents are educators—her father teaches in a zilla parishad school while her mother is a primary teacher in a municipal council school. Their guidance and support played a key role in her journey.

Siddhi completed her school education in Baramati and joined Success Code, a local coaching institute, to prepare for NEET. “I used to study for more than 12 hours a day and never missed a class,” she said. “That consistency helped me understand every subject in depth.”

Her efforts paid off as she secured AIR 26 in NEET 2024, scoring 665 out of 720 marks, and ranked third among all female candidates. Her dream now is to join AIIMS Delhi and take her first steps towards becoming a doctor.