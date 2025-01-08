MUMBAI: A two-year-old girl died in a freak accident in Juhu when a man fell on her while jokingly playing around with his friend. The incident took place in Dhobi Ghat on Juhu Church Road on January 2 when the child, Vidhi Agrahari, was playing outside her family store. Her parents live there and also run a grocery store from the same premises. Two-year-old dies after man falls on while her while playing

According to the girl’s father, Vinay Agrahari, the accused Harshad Gurav (20) was joking and playing roughly with his friend, one Shahnawaz Ansari (25). Worried about harm to their daughter who was also playing there, his wife had asked Gurav to go and play elsewhere, Agrahari said.

“He was joking and playing violently with Ansari. This left my wife a little worried. They are both local boys from the area. They left and came back after a few minutes and started tugging at and grappling each other at the same spot,” Agrahari said.

He said suddenly Harshad lost his balance and fell on Vidhi, leaving the child unconscious, with severe head injuries. “Hearing the commotion, my wife rushed out and saw our daughter bleeding from the mouth and nose. We all, including Harshad, rushed her to Cooper Hospital where she died two days later,” he said.

“We have lost our only child. We demand strict action and punishment. Their negligence claimed my daughter’s life,” the distraught father added. Livid and in shock, the Uttar Pradesh native asked why the boys had to come back and play and the same spot despite being told not to do so.

The Juhu police station registered a case under section 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita against Gurav, a college student. Police have served Gurav a notice but have not made any arrest yet.