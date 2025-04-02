UDD reduces premiums for 30-yr-old bldgs in funnel zone

MUMBAI: The state urban development department (UDD) has reduced the charges of premiums of buildings that are over 30 years old and stand at a height of 18 meters (roughly five storeys) and below that fall in the funnel zone of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Areas that are close to the airport fall in the funnel zone. Mumbai, India - August 16, 2023: Airplanes anchored at their respective places at International airport, in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

The state has announced its plan to amend Development Control and Promotional Rules 2034 by inserting a new chapter for residents staying in funnel zone. According to the amendment, the basic FSI for buildings in this zone will be 1. If residents cannot consume the basic FSI in construction due to height restrictions, then TDR can be generated which can be sold to other builders.

If residents or builders ask for extra FSI, they will be charged a premium of 60 per cent of the original cost, which will reduce the cost of construction. The notification from the department stated, this has severely impacted redevelopment. The regulation will be applicable for redevelopment of buildings of existing societies that house owners or tenants.

“The affected residents will have to give proposals under this regulation with justifications – such as hardships caused and constraints of planning to consume the full potential of the permissible FSI along with necessary documents,” an UDD official told HT. The municipal commissioner will have to verify the proposals.

Manoj Daisaria, past president of Practising Engineers, Architects and Town Planners Association said, “The relaxation of various premiums is not adequate. It needs to be 10% and not 60%, as proposed. Buildings up to the height of 45 meters must be considered for the scheme instead of 18 metres. There needs to be relaxation in development charges and development cess.”

Speaking in the legislative council on last Wednesday, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde had said the UDD headed by him was coming up with measures to allow redevelopment in funnel zone in areas that include Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Kurla.

“If it is not possible to use FSI due to height restriction, TDR will be given to the owner. There would be concessional premium for exempting the staircases and lifts from FSI. This would make redevelopment in funnel zone areas feasible,” Shinde had said.