MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced his full support to activists Sonam Wangchuk and Abhijeet Dipke, who have been demanding accountability for the recent NEET paper leaks. He also urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to support and participate in the “peaceful protest march” from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20.

Mumbai, India. July 13, 2026 - During a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray announced support for the CJP protest and appealed to Wangchuk to end hunger strike. Mumbai, India. July 13, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Addressing a press conference at his Bandra residence, Matoshree, Thackeray said that repeated examination paper leaks, including NEET, had put the future of millions of students in jeopardy. “My party will back the agitation in Maharashtra,” he said. “All political parties across the country should do the same and organise protests in their respective states. This is not a political issue but a fight to save the future of the country’s youth.” Thackeray exhorted the parents of protesting youngsters to lend their support and participate in the agitation with them.

The Sena (UBT) chief appealed to Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for 16 days, to end it, saying that the country needed him. “Why is the BJP government not seeking the resignation of HRD minister Dharmendra Pradhan?” he demanded, castigating the government for ignoring the protests of the youth and all questions related to its failure to hold exams securely.

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{{^usCountry}} “India’s youth are protesting at Jantar Mantar but not one government representative has met them,” he pointed out. “Instead of tackling exam paper leaks and meeting the protesters, the BJP government is busy splitting political parties. It is really shameful. These boys are fighting for the youth of the nation.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “India’s youth are protesting at Jantar Mantar but not one government representative has met them,” he pointed out. “Instead of tackling exam paper leaks and meeting the protesters, the BJP government is busy splitting political parties. It is really shameful. These boys are fighting for the youth of the nation.” {{/usCountry}}

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Thackeray alleged that there were reports of people being hired to infiltrate the July 20 march to stir up violence and sabotage it. He said that he might travel to Delhi to the protest site on that day, and assured that his party would in any case stage protests in Maharashtra in solidarity.

Abhijeet Dipke, meanwhile, put up a post on X that said, “I thank Uddhav Thackeray for extending his support to CJP’s protest at Jantar Mantar.”