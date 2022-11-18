UGC rep essential in VC selection committee, says cabinet

Mumbai: The wait for a new vice-chancellor (VC) at Mumbai and Pune universities is likely to get longer with the state cabinet’s decision to amend the mechanism of appointing vice-chancellors to state universities. On Thursday, the cabinet gave its nod to amend the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016 to enable the inclusion of a representative of the University Grant Commission (UGC) in the search-cum-selection committee which selects VCs of universities.

This decision has put in jeopardy the future of the search committees that were appointed a month ago by the governor of Maharashtra – who is also the chancellor of the university – to select VCs for the University of Mumbai (MU), Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), and Kavikulaguru Kalidas Sanskrit University (KKSU). While there has been no movement thereafter in the appointment of a VC for MU, advertisements inviting applications for the post of VC for SPPU and KKSU have been floated.

A UGC regulation of 2018 stipulates the minimum qualifications for appointment of academic staff in universities and colleges, including the appointment process of the VC and pro-VC of universities. In this regulation, UGC states, “One member of the Search-cum-Selection Committee shall be nominated by the Chairman, University Grants Commission, for selection of vice-chancellors of state, Private and Deemed to be Universities.”

Many states, including Maharashtra, have not been adhering to this requirement. On November 14, the Kerala high court quashed the appointment of a VC to a university on this basis. Following this judgment, the Maharashtra government took cognisance of the UGC guideline and has now decided to amend the Act.

Senior officials from the state’s higher and technical education department said this decision will affect the present committees appointed by the governor. “But the final decision will be taken by the governor’s office,” said the official. Repeated attempts to reach the governor’s office for a comment yielded no response.

Professor R S Mali, an expert on the Indian Universities Act, and former vice-chancellor of North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, said, “The government’s decision to amend the Act in accordance with UGC guidelines is a good move. It would be preferable if the governor’s office halted the ongoing process of VC appointments after the cabinet decision.” When asked if the July 2018 UGC regulation would affect earlier appointments of VCs in the state, Mali said it would not because that process had already been completed.

Ramesh Zade, president, National Forum for Quality Education, said that although late, the Maharashtra government had taken corrective action. “This may be due to the verdict of the Kerala high court,” he said. “We, on our part, had already demanded that the government change the eligibility in the Maharashtra Public University Act 2016 and follow the UGC regulation for appointing a VC. We also suggested that the bio-data of the selected VC be uploaded on the university website.”

Professor Kushal Mude, national convenor, All India NET SET Teachers Association said, “This proves that VC appointments in the state of Maharashtra have been made by flouting UGC regulations so far. We have also asked for the removal of inconsistencies in teacher appointments and CAS (career assessment scheme) promotions that are not in accordance with UGC regulations. We believe that UGC regulations must be implemented, as we receive significant funding from the body.”

Early this year, two Supreme Court judgments on VC appointments in state universities - one in Gujarat and another in Thiruvananthapuram - said a central law, in this case UGC regulations, will prevail over the state law to the extent of the conflict between the two statutes.

The cabinet also approved the proposal to make 10 years of experience as a professor mandatory for aspirants to the vice-chancellorship. Also, as per the decision of the cabinet, the selection of pro-vice chancellors will be finalised by the university management council on the basis of recommendations by the vice-chancellor. The Act will be amended by the state legislature.