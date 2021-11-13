Ulhasnagar corporator among 2 killed in road mishap on Kalyan Murbad Road

Ulhasnagar corporator, Ajit Gupta, 35, was among the two victims killed in a road accident in Kalyan in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the Kalyan Taluka police, the accident occurred at around 3.57am on the Kamba village stretch of the Kalyan Murbad Road.

“A Mahindra Pickup truck and a Maruti Ertiga were involved in a collision in which both their occupants sustained serious injuries. Both were rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar, where both of them died during treatment,” police inspector Raju Vanjari, Kalyan Taluka police station, said.

Gupta, also known as Pappu, was a corporator with the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and a member of the Sai Party. His father, Prabhunath Gupta, is also a three-time former corporator from Ulhasnagar. The second deceased is identified as Shivkumar Dutta (30).

“The spot where the mishap occurred is an accident-prone one as there is a very sharp turn at the spot. From the position of the vehicles, it seems that both vehicles were at high speed and collided head on with each other. It is possible that neither vehicle saw the other coming,” police sub-inspector Kamalakar Munde, Kalyan Taluka police station, said.

Vanjari added that the exact sequence of events is still being ascertained.

“We have registered a case of causing death due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act for the moment. However, we have not named anyone as the accused as yet. This will be done after all inquiries are completed and we are in a position to pinpoint the responsibility behind the accident based on all the facts,” Vanjari said.