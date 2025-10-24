Ulwe: Five of a family found unconscious in suspected poisoning, one dead

NAVI MUMBAI: Five members of a Nepali family were found unconscious inside their rented home in Ulwe on Thursday afternoon, after what police suspect was a case of poisoning. One of them, a 22-year-old man, has died, while the others, including two young children, are battling for their lives in Panvel Sub-District Hospital.

The discovery was made near Hanuman Temple in Jawale village after the landlord, Ramesh Gharat, raised an alarm. He had grown suspicious when his tenants failed to respond to repeated knocks or open the door for nearly three days. Police and fire brigade personnel arrived at the spot and broke open the locked door, only to find a horrific sight inside.

“Inside, we found one of the men lying motionless, with frothing around his mouth, indicating possible poisoning,” said senior police inspector Arjun Rajane of NRI Coastal police station. “The others, including a woman and two children, were unconscious but alive.”

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Bira Lohar, 22. His brother Ramesh Lohar, 23, Ramesh’s wife Basanti, and their two sons Ayush, 5, and Aryan, 2, were found nearby in critical condition. The family was rushed to Panvel Sub-District Hospital, where doctors are monitoring their condition.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the family had been struggling financially after Santosh lost his job when the hotel he worked at shut down. Police, however, have not ruled out foul play.

A forensic team was called to the scene to collect samples and evidence from the house, which has been sealed for examination. “We are awaiting chemical analysis and medical reports to determine the cause of poisoning,” said a police official. “All angles are being probed, including accidental, suicidal, or criminal intent.”