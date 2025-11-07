Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
Unidentified body found in Thane creek, second in 2 days

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 02:04 pm IST

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is underway to establish the identity of the deceased.

An unidentified dead body was reportedly recovered from a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning.

The dead body is believed to be of a man in his mid-20s. (File photo)

News agency PTI reported that the dead body is believed to be of a man in his mid 20s and was found floating in the Retibandar creek in the Mumbra area around 10 am. This comes a day after the authorities recovered the body of a woman from the same spot, PTI quoted Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell, as saying.

Tadvi said the dead body was fished out of the creek with coordinated efforts from the police, fire brigade, and residents,.

A case of accidental death has been registered, and a probe is underway to establish the identity of the deceased, an official said.

In a similar incident in Noida, headless body of an unidentified woman was found in a drain in Sector 108 in Noida along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Thursday. Her hands had been chopped off at the wrists, and the body was naked, a senior police officer said.

The body was found near an open ground of an upscale high-rise and the Sector 108 park and was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said the woman is suspected to have been killed within the last 24-48 hours.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told HT that the police received information about the body from a passerby on the emergency helpline number at around noon. The caller said the body was floating in an eight-foot-deep drain at an isolated place.

Police said that no clothes or documents that might help identify the woman have been found in the area yet. "We have extensively checked the nearby area, but nothing associated with the body has been found," said Jitendra Kumar Singh, station house officer of Sector 39.

"Three teams have been formed to identify the woman."

(with inputs from PTI)

