Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Unidentified miscreant sets IIT-B computer lab

ByDev Kotak
Jan 05, 2025 06:58 AM IST

MUMBAI: Police filed an FIR for a fire at IIT Bombay that damaged equipment worth ₹1.5 lakh. A flammable substance ignited the computer lab; no injuries reported.

MUMBAI: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) regarding a fire in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay campus on December 31 which damaged office equipment worth 1.5 lakh. A kersosene-like substance was used to set fire to the computer lab on campus, although no one was injured in the incident, said police.

Unidentified miscreant sets IIT-B computer lab
Unidentified miscreant sets IIT-B computer lab

According to the police, while the fire in the computer lab erupted around 6pm, a PhD student noticed smoke emanating from the lab around 8.45pm and promptly informed assistant professor Chandrashekhar Tyagrajan. By the time Tyagrajan reached the spot, other students had already opened the lab and found it filled with thick smoke.

A security guard by then had informed the fire brigade, which brought the situation under control within 10-15 minutes. Subsequently, the Powai police conducted a site inspection, which confirmed that a flammable substance had been used to start the fire, and registered an FIR against unidentified persons based on Tyagrajan’s complaint.

The fire damaged six computers, four chairs, a computer projector and screen, and two air conditioners, said police.

“We are examining CCTV footage and investigating the matter to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest,” said an officer from Powai police station.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On