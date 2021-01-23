University of Mumbai to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year

Taking into consideration the current Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to hold its annual convocation ceremony online this year. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28 and will be telecast live through the MU website, www.mu.ac.in.

“The degree/diploma certificates of students who graduated in the first and second half of 2020 shall be sent to their respective departments or institutes from where they graduated. The distribution of these certificates will be conducted by the individual institutes,” read a statement released by the university on Friday.

Earlier this week, the university had invited students to check the details of their certificates on MU website and inform the officials of any errors or changes to the certificate details, if any.

The circular further stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates.

MU is one of many higher education institutes across the country this year that has chosen to conduct convocation ceremonies virtually this year. All the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) as well as several B-schools in Mumbai and across the country chose to hold virtual convocation ceremonies this year.