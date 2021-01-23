University of Mumbai to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year
Taking into consideration the current Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra, the University of Mumbai (MU) has decided to hold its annual convocation ceremony online this year. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 28 and will be telecast live through the MU website, www.mu.ac.in.
“The degree/diploma certificates of students who graduated in the first and second half of 2020 shall be sent to their respective departments or institutes from where they graduated. The distribution of these certificates will be conducted by the individual institutes,” read a statement released by the university on Friday.
Earlier this week, the university had invited students to check the details of their certificates on MU website and inform the officials of any errors or changes to the certificate details, if any.
The circular further stated that the list of degree/diploma certificates with convocation numbers of candidates will be made available on the university website and candidates must note down these numbers and produce the same at their department or institutes at the time of collecting their certificates.
MU is one of many higher education institutes across the country this year that has chosen to conduct convocation ceremonies virtually this year. All the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) as well as several B-schools in Mumbai and across the country chose to hold virtual convocation ceremonies this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
732 more bird deaths in Maharashtra, toll touches 14K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arriving soon in Mumbai: Better Bandra Terminus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai sees record 92% turnout on Day 4 of Covid vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Law and order state subject: Sharad Pawar on Centre providing Y security to Maharashtra MP Narayan Rane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC orders ‘forceful eviction’ of 3 tenants on National Textile Corporation property in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws:Firm on indefinite hunger strike from Jan 30, says Anna Hazare after meeting former CM Devendra Fadnavis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Commuters’ woes to end on Jan 25 as Kalyan’s Patripool ROB is ready to be opened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
University of Mumbai to conduct annual convocation ceremony virtually this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane Municipal Transport to get 350 new buses this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress holds protests in Maharashtra, seeks action against Arnab Goswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane: Take diversion as Kopri bridge will close this weekend for girders
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 76%, Maharashtra sees its highest turnout for Covid vaccine so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shankar Mahadevan turns traffic cop for a day in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC Bank case: ED raids MLA Hitendra Thakur’s office, premises of Viva Group
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC refuses interim relief to ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta, to hear bail plea on Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox