MU set to have its own Artificial Intelligence policy; says new VC

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 09, 2023 12:30 AM IST

MU organised a welcome ceremony for Kulkarni at the Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall on its Fort campus. The outgoing VC, Prof D T Shirke, who also held additional charge of MU, was bid farewell at the same event

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) is set to establish its own Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy for the teaching and learning process. Professor Ravindra Kulkarni, the newly appointed vice chancellor (VC) discussed this initiative as he assumed his role and shared his vision for the institution.

(Left) Professor Ravindra Kulkarni taking charge as MU VC from Prof D T Shirke. (HT Photo)
Kulkarni highlighted the importance of having an AI policy given the rapidly changing times. He mentioned many universities like Cambridge have finalised their AI policies, and it is imperative for MU to follow suit.

“In a couple of years, we will also develop a comprehensive policy that encompasses not only addressing plagiarism but also exploring how AI can enhance data processing and teaching-learning methods to make them more effective,” said Kulkarni.

MU organised a welcome ceremony for Kulkarni at the Cowasji Jehangir Convocation Hall on its Fort campus. The outgoing VC, Prof D T Shirke, who also held additional charge of MU, was bid farewell at the same event. Attendees included university authorities, principals from various city colleges, faculty members and others.

Having served as the pro-vice chancellor of MU, Kulkarni said he is committed to addressing issues faced by the university, the need to improve its standards, industry relations and faculty development.

Kulkarni said, “Students will be the focal point as far as developing technology is concerned as they will emerge as skilled manpower for the important industrial sector. The industrial revolution had far-reaching effects. And as a result, the industry is always changing, and universities also need to adapt these changes.”

Kulkarni emphasised on providing free hands to research on the campus with the help of industry. “In the next four years, there will be a lot of changes in the way teachers teach and the way students learn. Teachers need to be competent and it’s necessary to support the teachers and move forward. This will always be my focus,” he said.

