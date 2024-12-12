University of Mumbai to launch international degree programmes

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai will introduce twinning, dual degree and joint degree programmes beginning in the academic year 2025-2026, following approval of new guidelines by the university's academic council. The University of Mumbai will introduce twinning, dual degree and joint degree programmes

The initiative will enable affiliated colleges to collaborate with the university and provide expanded educational opportunities for students. The university plans to offer dual degrees through both distance learning and online education platforms to its affiliated institutions.

Under the guidelines, colleges must establish partnerships with other educational institutions, including those within the same university, different universities or international institutions. For international collaborations, partner universities must rank within the top 100 of QS World University Rankings, whilst Indian partners must feature in the top 100 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework.

The academic council's approval aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, permitting dual degrees in distance or online mode, or a combination of physical and distance learning. The university previously offered dual degrees between 2012 and 2014 but discontinued the programme after stakeholders raised concerns about lack of University Grants Commission approval.

"Colleges need to take an approval from the university before going ahead with any memorandum of understanding with other institutions to run dual degree programmes," said a university official.

For physical dual degree programmes, the guidelines stipulate that participating institutions must be within 5-20km of each other. Additionally, institutions must hold a NAAC grade A rating to offer these programmes. University departments are permitted to collaborate amongst themselves.

The academic council has also approved the UGC scheme allowing professors-in-practice to teach in respective departments and affiliated colleges.