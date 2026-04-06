MUMBAI: Unseasonal rain and hailstorms since mid-March have damaged standing rabi crops across more than 512,000 acres in Maharashtra, dealing another blow to the state’s already strained agricultural economy and potentially adding a significant compensation burden on the exchequer. Unseasonal rain batters Maharashtra rabi crops, over 500,000 acres damaged

According to preliminary estimates from the state agriculture department as of April 4, crops on 5,12,087 acres (2,04,835 hectares) have been affected across 29 districts. The damage was reported in two phases; in March, crops over 3,07,492 acres (1,22,997 hectares) were hit, while fresh spells of rain in the first week of April damaged crops across 2,05,940 acres (82,376 hectares).

A wide range of crops have been affected, including banana, wheat, maize, mango, jowar, watermelon, onion, grapes and various vegetables.

Northern Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit region. Nashik district alone reported damage to crops spread over 1,54,612 acres (61,845 hectares), impacting onion, grapes, wheat and vegetables. Ahilya Nagar recorded damage across 87,777 acres, followed by Jalgaon with 83,480 acres and Dhule with 68,962 acres affected. In Marathwada, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar reported crop losses over 43,035 acres.

The losses come against the backdrop of a sharp slowdown in agricultural growth. The state’s Economic Survey shows that Maharashtra’s agricultural growth rate declined from 9.1% in 2024–25 to 3.4% in 2025–26, largely due to erratic weather and repeated climate shocks. Earlier, during the Kharif season, floods and heavy rainfall had devastated crops over nearly 6.5 million hectares, affecting around 3 million farmers and resulting in a compensation burden of ₹31,628 crore on the state government.

Agriculture minister Dattatraya Bharne expressed concern over the widespread damage. “Unseasonal rains have affected 29 districts in the state, causing crop damage on around 512,000 acres. The situation is certainly worrying. However, the state government stands firmly with farmers. Instructions have been issued to conduct immediate loss assessments, and financial assistance will be provided,” he said.