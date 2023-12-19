MUMBAI: This Christmas, commuters taking the local train and metro rail from Ghatkopar will have something to cheer about. The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) is set to complete improvement works at the heavily congested station on December 25. Upgraded Ghatkopar Station to be thrown open on Dec 25

For the last several months, there have been frequent complaints from rail commuters of overcrowding on the foot over bridge (FOB) at Ghatkopar railway station on account of commuters of the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro-1 spilling over into the rail premises. Now, a partially upgraded Ghatkopar railway station will be available to ease the jam.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to officials from MRVC, the construction of a new 12-metre-wide and 75-metre-long FOB connecting the east and west sides is in progress. The FOB, equipped with a three-metre-wide staircase, will connect platforms 1/2/3/4 and the east side of this station.

“Escalators will be provided on platforms 2/3/4 on the CSMT side of the FOB,” said Sunil Udasi, chief PRO, MRVC. “The work is being done on a war footing since the commissioning is planned by December 25. While the staircases will be open for use first, the escalators will be made operative in a phased manner.”

To give some respite to commuters using the metro rail, an elevated deck connecting the new middle FOB and existing bridge of Metro 1 is being constructed. Railway officials said the FOB would ease the crowd on the existing metro FOB and passengers would be able to move from one platform to another and outside the station with ease. There will also be more ticket counters, food stalls and shops.

Sources said that previously there used to be ticket windows close to the Metro 1 premises, but now there are ATVMs on the elevated deck. These additions to the infrastructure in Phase 1 are being carried out at a cost of ₹28 to 30 crore while the overall cost, including the second phase, will be ₹60 to 70 crore.

“There is a stampede-like situation during peak hours, as people stand in long queues to enter the metro station,” said Kailash Verma, president of the Mumbai Rail Users Cell. “Those who want to take the local train have a tough time.” Transport experts said that Ghatkopar station was a good example of how two modes of public transit could merge and thereby ease a commute.