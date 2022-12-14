Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Upset after his wife ran away with NCP worker, man threatens to kill Pawar, arrested

Upset after his wife ran away with NCP worker, man threatens to kill Pawar, arrested

Updated on Dec 15, 2022 12:10 AM IST

During the probe, the police found out that the accused man’s wife had ran away with a man, who he claimed, is an NCP worker. He had complained to several NCP leaders about his wife’s lover, but nothing happened. He then started making threat calls using abusive language

Mumbai, India - July 24, 2016: Mumbai Cricket Association President Sharad Pawar during a press conference at MCA in Mumbai, India, on Sunday, July 24, 2016. (Photo by Arijit Sen/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByVinay Dalvi

Mumbai Upset that his wife had ran away with a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker, a 46-year-old man from Bihar sought to avenge this humiliation. So, he decided to make threatening calls to NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence Silver Oak in Gamdevi area and other party leaders.

Narayan Kumar Soni, a resident of Aurangabad in Bihar, was picked up by the Gamdevi police after a complaint was registered with them.

During the probe, the police found out that the accused man’s wife had run away with a man, who he claimed, is an NCP worker. He had complained to several NCP leaders about his wife’s lover, but as nothing happened. He then obtained the landline number of Silver Oak from some websites and started making threat calls using vulgar language.

“Soni was picked up from Patna in Bihar from a lodge where he was staying. Earlier, he was staying in Pune for around 10 years working in a multinational bank. He was working in the loan department,” said a police officer.

During his stay in Pune, the police said, his wife ran away with a person who was an NCP worker.

“He even met NCP leaders and informed them about the incident. He even told them that his daughter was 12-years-old, but nothing happened. So, he left Maharashtra, but felt the incident had disturbed his entire life and then started calling several leaders, including Pawar,” said the police officer.

DCP Zone II, Abhinav Deshmukh confirmed the arrest and said they have got his police custody till 16th of December and will question him in detail.

While making the treat calls, Soni had even threatened to kill Pawar with a country-made pistol.

After which the Gamdevi police had registered a case under sections 294 (using obscene words) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

