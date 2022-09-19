Upset over break-up, man claims to have planted bombs at ex-girlfriend’s hometown

A police team went on a wild goose chase on Sunday after a 24-year-old man informed the control room that bombs had been planted at Zaveri Bazaar and Nanaj in Ahmednagar district – where his ex-girlfriend lived. The caller, identified as Dinesh Sutar, was arrested.

Investigations revealed that Sutar recently had a break-up with his girlfriend and in an inebriated state made the hoax call. A resident of Sangli’s Sangola, he works at an imitation jewellery workshop in Zaveri Bazaar.

“On Sunday, he dialled 112 and told the police staff on duty that bombs had been planted at Nanaj and at khau galli in Zaveri Bazaar,” a police officer said.

Soon after, searches were carried out while the Anti-Terrorism Squad, Anti-Terrorism Cell, state intelligence, and crime branch swung into action to locate the accused.

“We traced the call made from his mobile phone and arrested Sutar within two hours. The phone has been confiscated,” Neelotpal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, said.

Since there had been explosions at Zaveri Bazaar in the past, he deliberately took the name of the jewellery market to sound his threat genuine and serious, police officials said.

Sutar has been booked under sections 506(2), 505(1)(b), 504, 182 and 507 of the Indian Penal Code, Neelotpal added.