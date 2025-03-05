Uran faces water cuts as Ransai dam stock reduces

NAVI MUMBAI: Uran is once again facing a major water shortage with the water stock in the Ransai dam, that supplies water to the region, depleting. With the region already facing a two-day water cut (Tuesday and Friday), authorities are appealing to the residents to conserve water to avoid further cuts to ensure the supply lasts till the monsoon. The water level at the Ransai dam has now dropped to 102.9 ft, which means the water supply will suffice only till June. Hence, MIDC IS opting for water cuts to ensure the supply lasts till the monsoon arrives. (HT PHOTO)

The water needs of the region are catered to by the Ransai dam, owned by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC). Built in 1971, its height is 120 ft, but the maximum level at which water can be stored is 116.5 ft, following which the dam overflows. The level has now dropped to 102.9 ft, which means the water supply will suffice only till June. Hence, MIDC IS opting for water cuts to ensure the supply lasts till the monsoon arrives.

MIDC deputy engineer G M Mukadam said, “We are supplying as much water as possible from Ransai and sourcing 4 mld from Hetawane dam. There is no water supply on Tuesday and Friday because of a water cut. It is required to ensure the water stock lasts till the monsoon.”

A total of 41 mld water is required daily from the dam for Uran taluka that has a population of around 2 lakh people. However, MIDC is able to supply only 30 mld water leading to a shortage of 10 mld. MIDC sources water to the tune of 3.8 mld from CIDCO to be able to supply to Uran, in return for which MIDC supplies water to CIDCO from other areas.

While MIDC officials warn of more water cuts if the situation calls for it, residents warn of more agitations. “MIDC’s proposal to augment the water capacity of the dam has been pending for years. We have protested several times and maybe it is time now to up the agitation,” said Prashant Mhatre.

As residents brace up for more water cuts, something they have become used to by now, Bhushan Patil, a social worker, said, “Since the capacity of the Ransai dam is less, a lot of rain-water goes to waste after the dam fills up. This leads to the residents facing water cuts from December itself, year after year. Increasing the dam height might help but that will entail further land acquisition. With the rehabilitation of the dam-affected persons still pending for the last 60 years, acquiring more land is not going to be easy.”