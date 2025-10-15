NAVI MUMBAI: As many as 25 individuals were booked on Monday for allegedly defrauding a builder to the tune of ₹1.47 crore in a fraudulent land deal involving three plots in Ulwe. Vashi builder duped of ₹1.47 in fake land deals

According to the police, the builder signed an agreement with the accused several years ago, for purchasing three plots in Ulwe. The accused allegedly told the builder that the plots were on sale and accepted payments in installments over the years, said the investigating officer of the case.

“The three plots in question are located in Sector 19, Ulwe (400 sq mtr), Sector 3, Ulwe (300 sq mtr) and Sector 17, Ulwe (700 sq mtr). Even after receiving the total payment of ₹1.47 crore, the accused did not transfer ownership of the plots to the builder,” the officer said.

Following this, in March this year, the builder checked the ownership records of the plots and learnt that they were registered on someone else’s name. Realising that he had been cheated, he approached the police and, after the due verification, the police registered a case against 25 individuals, residents of Ulwe, Targhar, and nearby localities, for cheating the builder and duping him of ₹1.47 crore.

“We are examining property transfer records, bank transactions, and CIDCO documents to trace the flow of funds and identify any potential involvement of third parties or facilitators,” said a police officer.