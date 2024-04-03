 VBA declares 5 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

VBA declares 5 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2024 09:51 AM IST

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar declares 5 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections, totaling 25 from Maharashtra; supports NCP in Baramati.

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday declared its third list of five more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ambedkar has declared 20 candidates in his first two lists, and now the VBA has 25 candidates from Maharashtra.

Nagpur, Mar 01 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar addresses a press conference, in Nagpur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)
Nagpur, Mar 01 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar addresses a press conference, in Nagpur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)

The candidates for five more constituencies include former MNS leader Vasant More (Pune), Avinash Bosikar (Nanded), Babasaheb Ugale (Parbhani), Afsar Khan (Aurangabad) and Mangaldas Bandal (Shirur).

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

While declaring the candidates on Tuesday, Ambedkar also announced that his party will not contest from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and will support the candidate of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). In Baramati MP Supriya Sule - daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar is going to face the challenge from Sunetra Pawar of NCP led by Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who is the cousin brother of Sule.

Additionally, Ambedkar has declared support to two Congress candidates including Shahu Maharaj (Kolhapur) and Vikas Thakare (Nagpur).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / VBA declares 5 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On