VBA declares 5 more candidates for Lok Sabha elections

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday declared its third list of five more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ambedkar has declared 20 candidates in his first two lists, and now the VBA has 25 candidates from Maharashtra. Nagpur, Mar 01 (ANI): Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar addresses a press conference, in Nagpur on Friday. (ANI Photo) (Snehal Sontakke)

The candidates for five more constituencies include former MNS leader Vasant More (Pune), Avinash Bosikar (Nanded), Babasaheb Ugale (Parbhani), Afsar Khan (Aurangabad) and Mangaldas Bandal (Shirur).

While declaring the candidates on Tuesday, Ambedkar also announced that his party will not contest from Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and will support the candidate of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). In Baramati MP Supriya Sule - daughter of NCP founder Sharad Pawar is going to face the challenge from Sunetra Pawar of NCP led by Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar who is the cousin brother of Sule.

Additionally, Ambedkar has declared support to two Congress candidates including Shahu Maharaj (Kolhapur) and Vikas Thakare (Nagpur).