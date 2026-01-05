Versova–Dahisar coastal road: Centre seeks action taken report on mangrove loss concerns

Mumbai: The Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) has sought an action taken report from the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority regarding concerns about the proposed Versova–Dahisar coastal road and its impact on mangrove ecosystems. Nearly 45,675 mangroves will be felled for the coastal road project (Hindustan Times)

In a letter dated January 2, 2026, the ministry’s wetlands division forwarded a complaint by activist Bansari Kothari regarding the proposed felling of nearly 45,675 mangroves for the coastal road project to the state wetland authority and the Sustainable Coastal Management Division (SCMD) of the MoEFCC for necessary action.

“This complaint is being forwarded to the Maharashtra State Wetland Authority and SCMD (MoEF&CC) for necessary action to address the grievance put forth by the complainant on priority basis. Action taken reports may be directly sent to the applicant and to the MoEFCC,” the letter said.

Work on the coastal road has already begun in patches across the coast.

Kothari, in her complaint, had argued that mangroves form a critical natural shield for the city’s coastline and that their removal could significantly heighten Mumbai’s vulnerability to flooding, coastal erosion and storm surges.

“I strongly object to the felling of the mangrove trees and the coastal road project especially in the Versova–Dahisar belt. Mangroves are a vital ecosystem and ensure a barricade against flooding and damage to the coastal ecosystem. Mangroves are essential for coastal protection, biodiversity, carbon sequestration and soil erosion,” Kothari stated in her complaint.

Compensatory plantation in another area would not solve the problem as they won’t offer any protection from flooding in the area, she said.

Environmental activist Natasha Pereira said the central government’s intervention in the matter via the January 2 letter underscores the seriousness of the issue but warned that approvals already granted make sustained public pressure essential.

“We had meetings with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) where there was unanimous opposition to this road, but those objections were ignored. Most authorities end up dismissing citizen complaints, which is why we are determined to stop this at all costs,” Pereira said.

Citizens were now mobilising to oppose “car-centric development” at the cost of fragile ecosystems, the activist noted.

“Central approvals (for the Versova–Dahisar coastal road) have already been given, so the only way forward is to increase public pressure. We have collected signatures from across Mumbai and other parts of the country and plan to submit around 1,000 objections to the state government,” she said.