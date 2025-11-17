Video of liquor party at Bandra Fort goes viral, CM promises action

MUMBAI: Visuals of liquor being served at a seemingly private party at Bandra Fort kicked up a political storm on Sunday. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) slammed the government, asking how permission was granted to serve liquor at the heritage structure. Within hours, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis reacted, and assured action against the offenders. The party was held on Saturday evening and continued till the early hours of Sunday. Screengrab from the viral video shows liquor bottles at the counter. (pic/x)

A video of the event was posted by Shiv Sena (UBT) secretary Akhil Chitre, questioning the government and authorities such as the BMC. The Maharashtra government in 2020 issued a GR banning the consumption of alcohol in the state’s forts.

“What is going on at the forts of Maharashtra? How is the Maharashtra government’s state excise department and BMC granting permission for a liquor party at Bandra Fort, a heritage structure that bears witness to the history of empires like the Portuguese who built it, and later the British and Marathas?” asked Chitre.

The Sena (UBT) secretary asked if the state tourism department was the organiser of the “liquor party at the fort”. “Where are the local MLAs and Maharashtra’s so-called cultural minister Ashish Qureshi? (referring to Ashish Shelar). It starts with the neglected forts in the capital Mumbai, and if it doesn’t stop, then this nuisance of liquor parties will be carried out at other forts in Maharashtra... This is the hypocritical Hindutva and deceptive culture of BJP,” he charged on X.

Chitre said that the 6.25-minute-long video, in which a liquor counter is clearly seen, was recorded by local residents early on Sunday. The Sena (UBT) leader went there himself with the police and asked the organisers of the event how they were selling liquor at a heritage site. The organisers told the police that they had permission but allegedly refused to show it.

The Bandra Fort was the venue for the three-day Olly music fest, and the party is seemingly a post-fest party on the second day. In the video, Chitre and others can be seen arguing with the organisers, one or two of whom demand to know how they entered without permission. The Sena (UBT) men also talk about the fort once being in the possession of the Marathas and how it is a shame to serve liquor there.

Chitre also asked how an event was allowed on a heritage site. “I want an answer from local MLA and cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar on this,” he said.

When the authorities were contacted, no answers were forthcoming. The state tourism department said it had only offered local support while BMC assistant commissioner Dinesh Pallewad of H West ward said that the civic body only maintained the gardens and he would have to get details. State excise commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh said that he had asked the deputy excise commissioner to submit a report. The senior inspector of Bandra police, Ravindra Salunkhe, did not respond to messages and calls.