MUMBAI: A 26-year-old woman from Virar, who was critically injured after being hit by a car outside her office in Mindspace, Malad, on January 16, succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, police said. Virar woman dies five days after being hit by speeding car in Malad’s Mindspace

The victim, Vinita Gupta, lived in Global City, Virar West, with her brother Pradhanand, 30, and her twin sister Priyanka. Gupta worked with the First Source company in Malad West, where she had been employed for the past two years, her brother said.

According to police, the incident took place on Bankar Road near the main gate of the office building, when Gupta stepped out with colleagues for a cup of tea. She sustained skull fractures and other serious injuries.

Pradhanand said he was at home when he received a call from Dr Rajesh of Matoshree Gomti Hospital (Tiwari Hospital) in Goregaon West, informing him that his sister had been brought in with severe injuries to her head, chin and hands. Gupta was taken to the hospital from the accident spot in an auto-rickshaw by her colleagues, he said.

Police recorded the statement of a co-worker, Vishal Waghmare, who said that around 11.10am, Gupta and other employees had stepped out of the main gate onto Bankar Road when a speeding Swift, travelling from Infinity towards the Teleperformance company, struck her, causing her to fall on the road.

The driver allegedly tried to flee but was caught by passersby on the spot. He was identified as Gulbir Gurudev Singh, 23, a resident of Chincholi Bunder Road in Malad West.

Police said Gupta died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the private hospital. Following her death, the Bangur Nagar police booked the driver under sections 106(1), 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with sections 112 and 183(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act.