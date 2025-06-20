Wait list capped at 25% in long-distance trains

MUMBAI: The Railway Board has capped the number of Wait List (WL) tickets in long-distance trains in an attempt to ease overcrowding on railway platforms across the country. According to the new rule, in force since June 16, the quota has been capped at 25% for each class of coach – Sleeper, 3AC, 2AC and 1AC. “It has been decided that the maximum current waiting list limits will be revised to 25% of the redefined capacity of each class available at originating as well as roadside stations.” (Amit Sharma)

Until now, the number of WL tickets was arbitrary, varying between railway zones. Senior railway officials said that on the Central and Western railways, WL tickets used to comprise 20-40% of the total seats available in the trains. Sometimes, their number would go up to 500-700 on a single train.

However, the circular issued by the Railway Board earlier this week states, “It has been decided that the maximum current waiting list limits will be revised to 25% of the redefined capacity of each class available at originating as well as roadside stations. This logic will also be applicable for issuing of waitlisted tickets from remote locations as well as tickets booked under the Tatkal Scheme”. (Examples of ‘roadside stations’ would be Thane, Kalyan, Andheri or Borivali, from where passengers can board long-distance trains)

Explaining how the new quota works, a railway official said that if a 3AC coach has 64-83 berths (depending upon the make of the train), then 25% of tickets would be set aside for WL passengers after this the booking for this coach was complete. Preference will be given to tatkal ticket booking, after which general ticket booking will follow. Also, passengers applying in concessional categories such as physically challenged, women etc, will not be included in the 25% quota.

Railway officials say they are yet to assess the impact the new quota will have on revenue. In 2024-25, the Indian Railways earned ₹75,500 crore from passenger revenue, that is, the sale of tickets.

“All these years, there was a fixed percentage for WL tickets. That’s why, during peak summer season or the Ganesh festival, the number of WL tickets in Sleeper and/or 3AC coaches was as high as the total capacity of these coaches. This used to cause chaos as WL passengers would travel with passengers with unconfirmed tickets, causing fights and arguments inside long-distance trains. The new quota will give us some control over this. Moreover, passengers would know whether seats are available in a particular train at the time of booking,” said a senior railway official.

The new quota has brought some relief to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). “The pressure on us to keep the crowds in check is immense. With fewer WL tickets being issued, this will make it more manageable,” said an RPF officer.

This is one of the primary reasons for overcrowding at CSMT, Dadar and Panvel stations during the annual Ganesh festivals. It also contributed to the stampede at Surat railway station on November 11, 2023, where a massive crowd of passengers, many of whom were migrant workers heading home for Diwali and Chhath Puja, rushed to board a Bihar-bound train.

Railway Passenger Associations have welcomed the move. “This will hopefully ensure a peaceful journey. It will reduce quarrels inside trains, where WL passengers would gang up on valid ticket holders,” said Madhu Kotian, president, Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.