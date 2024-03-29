Waiter killed resisting robbery attempt in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: A 26-year-old waiter, Mukesh alias Mantu Kumar Yadav, was killed while attempting to protect a polythene bag containing tissue papers, fruits, and water. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday outside Kinara Hotel, sector 11, Vashi. Navi Mumbai, India - March 28, 2024:A Waiter working in Kinara Bar was murdered by 3 unknown assailants outside the bar, on early Thursday morning at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 28, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

According to CCTV footage, Mukesh was waiting for a bus around 4:55am when two unidentified men on a bike approached him and attempted to snatch the bag. “When Mukesh resisted, they hit him on his head, forehead, and hand with a weapon before running away. Mukesh called for help, and a nearby building’s watchman came out and saw the attackers fleeing. When the watchman tried to stop the person riding pillion, he was also attacked before both of them escaped,” police inspector Sanjay Nale from Vashi police station said.

Dinesh Jagdish Yadav, a watchman at a nearby building, witnessed the incident and intervened, sustaining minor injuries in the process. He alerted the authorities about the attempted robbery.

Mukesh, originally from Jharkhand, had been working in a bar in Koparkhairane for the past five years before joining Kinara Hotel two months ago. Police suspect the motive behind the attack was a robbery attempt, with the assailants possibly mistaking the bag for containing cash.

Both Vashi police station and the Crime Branch of Navi Mumbai are pursuing leads to identify and arrest the culprits.