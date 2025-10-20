Waliv police bust drug trafficking racket originating from Nepal, arrest 2

MUMBAI: The Waliv police in Vasai have busted a major drug peddling network originating in Nepal, supplying drugs to the Vasai-Virar region via the rail network. Two men were arrested, and goods worth ₹ 2 crore were recovered from them.

On the night of October 8, 2025, the police raided the Khairpada area of Vasai East. Irfan Suleman Khatri, 70, was arrested at his house based on a tip-off that he was illegally selling hashish from his home. During the search, the police seized 1,088 grams of hashish, a mobile phone, and ₹16.47 lakh in cash. Upon further investigation, they learnt the involvement of another man, Tabrez Amin Mian Khan, 25, was also arrested on Friday.

According to the police, Tabrez, a resident of Bhiwandi, would travel twice a year to his native village in Amdoi, East of Champaran district in Bihar, which is eight kilometres from the Nepal border. He would then bring two to three kilograms of the drug into India. Police investigations revealed that he travelled to Nepal, where he bought drugs from his sources before smuggling them into Bhiwandi by train. He concealed the contraband in boxes of soap, tea leaves, perfume bottles, and toothpaste. Police seized 1,386 grams of hashish, 1,050 grams of marijuana, cash, and a mobile phone from Tabrez. The value of the seized goods is estimated at approximately ₹2 crore in the international market.

Police have registered a case under sections 8(a) (prohibition of certain operations), 20(b)(1)(a) (sale, purchase, inter-state transport etc of cannabis) and 29 (criminal conspiracy in an offence relating to narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. According to investigating officer Vishwas Rao Babar, a large quantity of drugs is likely being smuggled from Nepal through this network, and the search for other accused in the case is ongoing.

“This action is a strong message to drug traffickers. Intensive interrogation of both accused is ongoing, and it is hoped that the investigation may uncover a major smuggling network linked to Nepal,” said an officer.