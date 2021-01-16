IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘Want health insurance for sanitation workers’
BMC worker Rajesh Tambe at duty in Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
BMC worker Rajesh Tambe at duty in Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

‘Want health insurance for sanitation workers’

Across India, close to 20 million municipal workers like Rajesh Tambe became an effective frontline force to manage containment zones and provide essential supplies, apart from carrying out daily santisation of localities. Many of them died due to exposure to the virus and other hazardous waste.
READ FULL STORY
By Sagar Pillai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 AM IST

After Rajesh Tambe completed his undergraduate degree in arts from Mumbai University, he could only find work as a computer hardware repairman in a private firm. Unhappy with the job, which was time-intensive and left him with no opportunity to pursue his dream of joining the civil services, he quit in 2015 and joined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He was given a job as a sanitation worker. Everyday, he would start his work at 7.30am and spent eight hours cleaning the drains alongside the arterial roads in Mumbai's Chembur suburb. In the evening, he would go back to his home and study for the state public service exam.

Then, Covid-19 hit Mumbai.

Starting March 25, when the government clamped a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, Tambe worked 12 hours a day in India’s worst-hit city at the time. Around him, Mumbai teetered on the brink of collapse with hospitals struggling to deal with surging infections and patients sometimes waiting for days for an ambulance. But Tambe went to work, every day, without fail, for three months.

“As only bus services were available, the daily commute was three to four hours,” said Tambe.

Across India, close to 20 million municipal workers like him became an effective frontline force to manage containment zones and provide essential supplies in these areas, apart from carrying out daily santisation of localities. Many of them died due to exposure to the virus and other hazardous waste.

During Covid-19, Tambe was part of BMC’s team that focussed on cleaning and disinfection of public places, considered risk prone areas for local spread of the virus.

“It was a tough time. I avoided going home as I was concerned that I may transmit the virus to my two-year-old daughter, and this constant thought was an added stress.” Things are better now, he added.

The number of cases have come down drastically in Mumbai, from its peak of 2,000 cases daily in September to 500-600 cases daily in January.

In Tambe’s Navi Mumbai house that he shares with his wife and daughter, there is relief at the improved condition. “Our situation is way better now than what we faced during Covid-19. During the lockdown, we were unsure if we would get groceries on time and would always fear of running out of money. We somehow sailed through difficult times,” he said.

In its budget 2020-21, BMC allocated 239 crores for solid waste management. This includes cleanliness, construction of toilets, and waste management. The civic body spent over 1,600 crore for Covid-related expenses which included cleanliness and sanitisation of public places.

In the Union budget, Tambe wants the Centre to allocate funds for medical insurance of all sanitation workers in the country.

He draws a monthly salary of 20,000, and says it is a struggle to meet ends every month. “Our jobs are the most vulnerable and even during this pandemic, we worked on cleaning areas throughout the year. The least we expect is medical cover by the government,” he said.

Tambe, who is preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission examination, also hopes for a special scholarship scheme for children of sanitation workers to pursue higher education. “We cannot pay fees of private institutions. The government should provide scholarships to our children,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sanitation worker national commission for safai karamcharis bmc scholarship frontline worker bmc
app
Close
e-paper
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta, the former chief executive officer of BARC India, was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by crime branch of the Mumbai Police on December 24 last year.(Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP scam: Ex-CEO of BARC hospitalised

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 03:04 PM IST
Dasgupta, a diabetic, was rushed to the hospital from the Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday after his blood sugar levels went up on Friday midnight.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.
Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day.
mumbai news

Don't want to do politics over Covid-19 vaccine, says Uddhav Thackeray

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched India's vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus via video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Patil said the vaccine was a new beginning for everyone.(HT Photo)
Patil said the vaccine was a new beginning for everyone.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Municipal officer 1st to get Covid vaccine in Kalyan, she has a message

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Thane/kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Around 2,300 people will get vaccinated in Thane district on Saturday across 23 centres set up in the district
READ FULL STORY
Close
The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.(HT photo)
The inoculation drive is taking place at 285 centres in Maharashtra where 100 healthcare workers will be administered the shots in a day, and cover 28,500 workers, an official said.(HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive begins in Maharashtra

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:02 PM IST
The state has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine, which have been distributed to all the districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
The IMD attributed this drop in temperature to the cold westerly winds.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Mumbai temperature dips to 16.6 degree C, air gets cleaner on Saturday

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Minimum temperature in the state of Maharashtra is expected to see a gradual fall in the coming days, said a weather department official.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BMC worker Rajesh Tambe at duty in Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
BMC worker Rajesh Tambe at duty in Mumbai(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

‘Want health insurance for sanitation workers’

By Sagar Pillai, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Across India, close to 20 million municipal workers like Rajesh Tambe became an effective frontline force to manage containment zones and provide essential supplies, apart from carrying out daily santisation of localities. Many of them died due to exposure to the virus and other hazardous waste.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(HT FILE)
(HT FILE)
mumbai news

Schools in Mumbai to remain shut for now

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Schools in Mumbai will remain closed for physical classes until further orders, said the BMC in an order issued on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

28,500 from Maharashtra to get Covid vaccine on Day 1

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:17 AM IST
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch the vaccination through an online programme, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the state’s vaccination drive from a Covid-19 centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), immediately after Modi’s function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maharashtra state CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated of the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the 'Make in India' program, and three Metro lines, on September 7, 2019. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then Maharashtra state CM Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated of the first coach for Mumbai Metro built under the 'Make in India' program, and three Metro lines, on September 7, 2019. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

First rake for Metro-2A, 7 unveiled, to reach Mumbai by January-end

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:01 AM IST
The first rake for Metro-2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) was unveiled at the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) manufacturing unit in Bengaluru on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sena has started working on its campaign for the February 2022 Mumbai civic polls. (Hindustan Times)
The Sena has started working on its campaign for the February 2022 Mumbai civic polls. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya involved in planning strategy for the 2022 Mumbai civic elections

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:26 AM IST
While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing for a high-decibel campaign for the February 2022 Mumbai civic polls, on the lines of the recent Hyderabad civic elections, the ruling Shiv Sena has quietly begun work on ground
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest package received by a student of the 2020 PGDM batch was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>51 lakh. (Bloomberg)
The highest package received by a student of the 2020 PGDM batch was 51 lakh. (Bloomberg)
mumbai news

SPJIMR’s highest salary package drops by 14% in online placements

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 10:06 AM IST
The highest annual salary package offered to a post-graduate diploma in management (PGDM) student from the current batch at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) stood at 44 lakh per annum this year, a 13
READ FULL STORY
Close
Handcuffs - Handcuff
Handcuffs - Handcuff
mumbai news

Mumbai man arrested for stabbing brother-in-law to death

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:50 AM IST
A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Shahu Nagar police for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death on Thursday night at Matunga Labour Camp
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker taking a sample from a chicken to test for brid flu at a farm house. (HT Photo)
A health worker taking a sample from a chicken to test for brid flu at a farm house. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu in poultry spreads in 11 more villages in seven districts of Maharashtra, confirms ICAR-NIHSAD

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:48 AM IST
The ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, a nodal body for testing bird flu cases, has confirmed avian influenza or bird flu in poultry chickens at 11 places, covering seven districts of Maharashtra on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citizens cast their votes in the gram panchayat election at Anjurdiva village in Bhiwandi on Friday. (Praful Gangurde)
Citizens cast their votes in the gram panchayat election at Anjurdiva village in Bhiwandi on Friday. (Praful Gangurde)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: 79% voting turnout for elections of 12,711 village panchayats

By Surendra P Gangan & Sajana Nambiar, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:12 AM IST
Termed as a litmus test for the ruling parties as well as the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a year after the changed political equations in the state, polls for more than half of the state’s village panchayats were held on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharad Pawar and Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
Sharad Pawar and Dhananjay Munde. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Won’t ask Dhananjay Munde to resign for now, says NCP chief

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Maharashtra social justice minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dhananjay Munde will not have to resign from his post over allegations of rape for now, party chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday, adding he would be allowed to continue until the police investigation is completed
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP