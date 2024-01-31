Week after three WR engineers got run over, authorities beef up safety on tracks

Mumbai: In the aftermath of the incident last week where three engineers were killed after being run over by a local train near Vasai in Palghar district, the Western Railway (WR) has handed out whistles, and mandated at least two staff members from the signalling department to be vigilant for train movements when work is being conducted on the tracks without a mega block. HT Image

According to sources, staff from the engineering department are equipped with whistles to alert them of approaching trains. “The lookout staff must signal with the whistle when a train is a few hundred meters away. Additionally, the importance of wearing reflective jackets, sturdy shoes, helmets, etc., has been reiterated and will be closely monitored,” said a WR union member.

Railway union members reported that since the incident, there have been internal meetings among employees and with railway administration to strengthen safety parameters for those working on rail lines during train operations.

A mock drill was conducted on January 27 at Mumbai Central and Borivali, along with a safety seminar, aimed at improving safety features for signalling staff working on the tracks. “Strict adherence to rules was emphasised to the staff,” said a senior WR official.

Sources said the administration is also looking at easing the work schedule and providing manpower after the unions intervened.

“Earlier, there were four different units that were working from Churchgate to Virar. It has now been expanded to five units,” said a WR union member. The Bandra unit that was merged with Andheri is likely to be separated which will help in decentralisation of the working area, provide additional manpower, and ease work.

Each unit, comprising an average of 80-100 staffers, is assigned a designated stretch between railway stations to address technical failures of signal poles, and track points, and undertake preventive checks to avoid failures.