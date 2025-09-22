Wet road sends Lamborghini crashing on Coastal stretch
A speeding Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road, leaving the driver unhurt. Police cite wet roads as a possible cause.
MUMBAI: A speeding Lamborghini skidded out of control and rammed into the divider on the southbound carriageway of the Coastal Road on Sunday morning, leaving its front end mangled but its driver unhurt.
The crash occurred around 9.30am, when the road was slick from an early downpour. According to Worli police, the driver — identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road — was heading towards Colaba when the car suddenly skidded, slammed into the barricade and came to a screeching halt. “The car skidded after which Shah lost control and crashed. He was not reported injured,” said senior police inspector Arvind Patil.
Police have asked the RTO to examine the car for possible mechanical failure, even as preliminary assessment suggests the wet road surface caused the accident.
A video of the crash quickly went viral after industrialist and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania posted it on social media, sparking debates about both road safety and the fragility of these high-end machines.
This is not the first time a Lamborghini has met misfortune on the Coastal Road. On December 25, 2024, another model of the Italian supercar caught fire on the same stretch. Flames engulfed the vehicle before the fire brigade doused it in 45 minutes. No one was injured in that incident either.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.