MUMBAI: A speeding Lamborghini skidded out of control and rammed into the divider on the southbound carriageway of the Coastal Road on Sunday morning, leaving its front end mangled but its driver unhurt. Wet road sends Lamborghini crashing on Coastal stretch

The crash occurred around 9.30am, when the road was slick from an early downpour. According to Worli police, the driver — identified as 52-year-old Atish Shah, a resident of Nepean Sea Road — was heading towards Colaba when the car suddenly skidded, slammed into the barricade and came to a screeching halt. “The car skidded after which Shah lost control and crashed. He was not reported injured,” said senior police inspector Arvind Patil.

Police have asked the RTO to examine the car for possible mechanical failure, even as preliminary assessment suggests the wet road surface caused the accident.

A video of the crash quickly went viral after industrialist and car enthusiast Gautam Singhania posted it on social media, sparking debates about both road safety and the fragility of these high-end machines.

This is not the first time a Lamborghini has met misfortune on the Coastal Road. On December 25, 2024, another model of the Italian supercar caught fire on the same stretch. Flames engulfed the vehicle before the fire brigade doused it in 45 minutes. No one was injured in that incident either.