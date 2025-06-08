What ails MU’s study and research centres?

MUMBAI: Around five years ago, on December 6, 2020, a senior Shiv Sena minister led the ground-breaking ceremony of what was to be a world-class study and research centre on the legacy of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, founder of India’s Dalit movement and architect of the Indian Constitution, at the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai. The event, presided over by then minister for higher and technical education and currently industries minister, Uday Samant, was conducted with much fanfare and attended by then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray. Mumbai, India - June 6, 2025: Barren land of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar international research centre at Kalina campus in Mumbai, India, on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The centre was to be the go-to research academy for scholars, faculty and students from all over the world, anyone who wanted to immerse themselves in the life and work of Dr Ambedkar. It appears to have been no more than a pipe dream, for five years later, the centre functions out of temporary premises in the absence of a permanent space. And while it offers a Master’s degree and a diploma, its goals remain frustratingly out of reach.

Study and research centres such as this have been in focus since a new study centre named after Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who shaped the Hindutva ideology, was inaugurated recently. Many of the older ones, at the university’s Kalina campus, are barely limping along, keeping themselves afloat via workshops and lectures, and the occasional academic programme. Lacking funding and absent from the university’s priority list, some of these centres operate out of vacant classrooms and office spaces.

Announced by politicians, academics say these centres are either little more than publicity stunts targeting specific vote banks or serve to appease senior political figures. With a vision as myopic as this, how can these research centres achieve their grand academic ambitions?

Let’s take a closer look at five research centres at the Kalina campus.

Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Contemporary Studies

It was established in 2006 to mark the university’s 150th anniversary and to honour the legacy of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. The centre began as a special chair funded by the Union ministry of human resource development through the University Grants Commission (UGC). Over time, it developed into a full-fledged study centre focusing on contemporary issues.

Today, the centre offers a Master’s in Social Work (MSW) degree but little else. It lacks sufficient full-time faculty members to support the course. The centre has its own space, but it’s not big enough to conduct proper classes.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Ravindra Kulkarni said that while the centre was initially supported by central government funds for five years, it now runs on aid from the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). “We are trying to make it more active,” Kulkarni said. “Recently, we organised a conference for NGOs through the centre, which brought in fresh ideas and perspectives.”

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Research Centre

When it was announced in December 2020, this research centre was meant to attract scholars from all over the world, to be inspired by the legacy of one of India’s foremost social reformers, political leaders and the architect of the Indian Constitution. It was also to lead research on the life and work of Dr Ambedkar. Today, the centre still doesn’t have its own space.

On its goals far from being achieved, Rohit Dhale, president of student organisation Chhatra Bharati, said, “Just like political parties do, the university administration too offers no more than hollow assurances.”

In defence of the centre, Kulkarni said, “The centre runs academic programmes and conferences. In recent years, we organised two conferences in London through this centre and are running a Master’s programme in Dr Ambedkar Studies and Development Studies. We also offer a post-graduate diploma in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Thoughts.”

Like many of the other centres, this one too lacks funds. After the initial provision of ₹5 crore ran out, the university submitted a proposal to the UGC to approve the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar chair. This would help in appointing one professor, one assistant professor and one research scholar at the centre.

Balasaheb Thackeray Study Centre

Established in 2019 after being proposed in 2015 by then Shiv Sena ministers Ravindra Waikar and Vinod Tawde, this study centre is named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. It was meant to promote research into Indian culture, regional languages, and public speaking inspired by Thackeray’s oratory skills.

Currently working out of Sanskrit Bhavan at the Kalina campus, the centre still doesn’t have a permanent space or academic programme. Yuva Sena (UBT) member and university senate member, Pradeep Sawant, said the centre was near-dormant. “Other than events on Balasaheb’s birth and death anniversaries, nothing substantial is happening. While we welcome the new Savarkar centre, older centres need attention too,” he said.

Kulkarni said, “We have organised workshops in cartooning, drawing, aerial photography and lectures inspired by Balasaheb’s philosophy. The centre is active, and more events are planned.”

Annabhau Sathe Centre

The Sahityaratna Annabhau Sathe Study Centre, launched in 2021 to promote the work of Dalit writer and social reformer Tukaram Bhaurao Sathe, aims to translate his literature into other languages and conduct training through short courses and cultural activities.

Despite these lofty ambitions, the centre has been running from Sanskrit Bhavan at the Kalina campus. A research scholar expressed disappointment, saying, “I come from a rural area. I was excited to see the centre and wanted to sign up for a course here but it has no proper set-up or academic clarity.”

The centre’s recent achievement: Publishing a book by Prof Baliram Gaikwad, who also serves as its director.

Bal Apte Centre

Named after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue and former Rajya Sabha MP Bal Apte, the Prof Bal Apte Centre for Studies in Students and Youth Movements has seen quick progress since its inception in August 2019. It is set to launch a post-graduate course on youth movements from the upcoming academic year. A building to house the centre is also under construction at the Kalina campus.

Kulkarni said, “We have already hosted conferences and conclaves under this centre, and more will follow.”