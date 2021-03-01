IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / ‘When power went out…’: Maharashtra minister Raut on outage in Mumbai
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut (ANI)
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut (ANI)
mumbai news

‘When power went out…’: Maharashtra minister Raut on outage in Mumbai

Nitin Raut, who is the Maharashtra energy minister, was reacting to reports that Chinese-backed hackers were involved in the incident. He had hinted at a ‘sabotage’ day after the 2-hour outage on October 12 last year.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:10 PM IST

Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut on Monday reminded that he had expressed the possibility that a ‘sabotage’ was behind last October’s power outage in Mumbai, after reports emerged that a Chinese government-linked hackers’ group had targeted India’s critical power grid system. The minister further said that according to him, media reports about possible involvement of China-backed Red Echo group ‘are true.’

Also Read | Mumbai power outage: City comes to a standstill as grid failure hits supply

“When power went out in Mumbai, I had said that there was something wrong and had constituted three committees to probe. I feel media reports that have surfaced are true. Cyber cell will submit a report on this by 6pm today to home minister Anil Deshmukh,” Raut told news agency ANI.


On October 13 last year, day after the outage which brought the country’s financial capital to a halt, the Congress leader had tweeted in Marathi: “The possibility of foul play/sabotage can’t be denied in the power outage incident of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on October 12.” Power in these areas could be restored only after two hours, prompting Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to order an inquiry into the incident.

Also Read | Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage

Raut was speaking about reports published on a study by a US company, which said that Red Echo was targeting the Indian power sector. Massachusetts-based Recorded Future, which conducted the study, detailed in it the campaign conducted by the hackers’ group against India.

Reacting to the report, the Union power ministry released a statement stating that an e-mail, dated February 12, 2021, was received about the threat posed by Red Echo through a malware called Shadow Pad. Among the actions taken, the ministry said, was blocking of all IPs and domains listed in the mail and cleaning by anti-virus of all systems in control centres.

Also Read | No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt

It further said that no loss of data due to these incidents was detected, adding that prompt actions were being taken.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut (ANI)
Maharashtra energy minister Nitin Raut (ANI)
mumbai news

‘When power went out…’: Maharashtra minister Raut on outage in Mumbai

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:10 PM IST
Nitin Raut, who is the Maharashtra energy minister, was reacting to reports that Chinese-backed hackers were involved in the incident. He had hinted at a ‘sabotage’ day after the 2-hour outage on October 12 last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut. (HT archive)
Kangana Ranaut. (HT archive)
mumbai news

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana on Javed Akhtar’s complaint

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:32 PM IST
Ranaut’s lawyer told the court that they wish to challenge the proceedings. However, the lawyer did not file an application seeking exemption for the actress to appear before the court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee argued in the court that the summons and process were issued against Ranaut without following the procedure laid down in law and hence, were "bad in law".
Kangana Ranaut's advocate Rizwan Siddiquee argued in the court that the summons and process were issued against Ranaut without following the procedure laid down in law and hence, were "bad in law".
mumbai news

Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:25 PM IST
Akhtar's advocate Vrinda Grover, however, argued that even if the process is being challenged, Ranaut has to appear before the court as directed, in the absence of any stay on the summons by a higher court.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
mumbai news

Mumbai auto, taxi users to pay more for commute from today

By Aroosa Ahmed
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The minimum autorickshaw fare (for 1.5 kilometres) is now 21 as opposed to 18 while the same for black and yellow taxis is 25 as opposed to earlier 22
READ FULL STORY
Close
An auto rickshaw moves past coolies wearing face masks outside a railway station.(AP)
An auto rickshaw moves past coolies wearing face masks outside a railway station.(AP)
mumbai news

Mumbai: New fares for auto-rickshaws, taxis come into force

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST
The minimum fare for a distance of 1.5 km for taxis has increased from 22 to 25, while for the auto- rickshaws it has gone up from 18 to 21, RTO officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Rape-accused arrested 2 months after he fled from Mumbai hospital

By Vijay Kumar Yadav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:23 AM IST
He is accused of raping a 18-year-old, who had run away from her Punjab home and had come to Mumbai last year. Qureshi befriended her and took her to a room in Nagpada where he forced himself upon her
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rathod's resignation comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had warned to stall the budget session of the state legislature, beginning on Monday, over the issue.
Rathod's resignation comes amid mounting pressure from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had warned to stall the budget session of the state legislature, beginning on Monday, over the issue.
mumbai news

Sena minister resigns, wants impartial probe

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:54 AM IST
“I have submitted my resignation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Sena minister Sanjay Rathod told reporters outside Varsha, the CM’s official residence. CM Thackeray said he has accepted the resignation and would hold additional charge of the forest department.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS TYPOS** Mumbai: Police personnel guard outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000163A)(PTI)
**EDS: RPT, CORRECTS TYPOS** Mumbai: Police personnel guard outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla, a day after explosives were found in an abandoned car in its vicinity, in Mumbai on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_26_2021_000163A)(PTI)
mumbai news

Cops continue hunt for suspects as CCTV footage provides little clues

By Manish Pathak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:51 AM IST
On the afternoon of February 25, the Scorpio was found abandoned on Carmichael Road, around 600 metres away from Mukesh Ambani's residence. Twenty loose gelatin sticks were found in the car, although there was no timer or detonation device.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai, Sunday. (PTI Photo )
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray during an interaction with the media, in Mumbai, Sunday. (PTI Photo )
mumbai news

Don't want to impose lockdown but 'majboori' is also something: Maharashtra CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Maharashtra had been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases for the last few days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Annus horribilis: Maharashtra’s first Covid-19 patient recalls ordeal

By Steffy Thevar, Pune
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:59 AM IST
After the Awatis tested positive, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) sealed all areas in a 3-km radius, a move that scared many and contributed to the Awatis being blamed on social media for bringing the coronavirus into the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An artist paints a wall at Matunga, stressing the need for Covid-appropriate behaviour, on Sunday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
An artist paints a wall at Matunga, stressing the need for Covid-appropriate behaviour, on Sunday. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra crosses 8,000 new Covid cases for fifth day in row

By Naresh Kamath, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded more than 8,000 Covid-19 new cases for the fifth consecutive day, while Mumbai reported more than 1,000 cases again, after a day’s gap.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fisherman in his boat in hazy weather off Bandra coast in Mumbai on Sunday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
A fisherman in his boat in hazy weather off Bandra coast in Mumbai on Sunday. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai temperatures rise to match season’s highest at 36.3°C

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The city observed a warm Sunday as maximum temperatures rose significantly owing to hot and dry northwesterly winds. Temperature likely to remain similar on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The police officers asked women constables to come to the venue and arrest the two women. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The police officers asked women constables to come to the venue and arrest the two women. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

2 women arrested for attacking Mumbai Police officers with knives at Kandivli

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Kandivli police arrested two women for attacking police offers with knives when they went to arrest the accused’s relative in a case on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The minimum auto rickshaw fare during night for auto rickshaw will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27 and minimum taxi fare will be <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>32. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
The minimum auto rickshaw fare during night for auto rickshaw will be 27 and minimum taxi fare will be 32. (Pramod Thakur/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai taxi fare rises to 25, autos to 21

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Citizens will have to pay more for their autorickshaw and black and yellow taxi commute in the city from today
READ FULL STORY
Close
The first seat allocation list for five and three-year law courses was released in the third week of February (photo for representational purpose only). (HT FILE)
The first seat allocation list for five and three-year law courses was released in the third week of February (photo for representational purpose only). (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Admissions delayed, 1st-year law classes to begin in March

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Classes for first-year batches of professional courses have begun but the seat allotment process for law aspirants is yet to be finished. With the state common entrance test (CET) cell still in the process of allotting seats, classes for first-year batch in law colleges will commence only in March this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac