Why did scrapped road contract cost 308 crore more than fresh one, asks Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday wrote to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner and administrator I S Chahal over the civic body issuing a new tender for road works in south Mumbai, which is priced ₹308 crore lower than that of the previous one. Mathura, Nov 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray greets while being welcomed in Mathura on Monday. (ANI Photo) (Aaditya Thackeray Twitter)

“We noticed that the previous tender was pegged at ₹1,670 crore while the new one costs ₹1,362 crore, a difference of more than ₹300 crore. The question that arises, and which needs to be answered by BMC, is how the cost has been reduced in the new tender. Does this mean the first tender was overpriced or the new one is underpriced? Have any roads/streets/roadside strips been excluded for this current tender, against the earlier one, because of political pressure?” the Worli MLA said in the letter he shared on X (formerly Twitter).

He requested BMC to increase the security deposit for the contractor to 10% from 1%. He also demanded that the earlier contractor be blacklisted, his name be published in national newspapers, and other civic bodies be made aware of the contractor.

“I am glad to see the tender for roads in south Mumbai being published after my question to you about the delay in doing so, yesterday. This comes after the termination of the earlier contract, in the road mega scam under the unconstitutional regime in our state,” Aaditya said in the letter.

“However, the timeline seems to be messed up as the work orders won’t be given till January 2024,” he said.

When contacted, Chahal refused to comment on the letter and the questions mentioned in it.