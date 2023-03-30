Why Ranveer Singh scored over Kohli in brand value

When Kroll, an independent provider of global risk and financial advisory, released its annual Celebrity Brand Valuation Study last fortnight declaring film star Ranveer Singh as the most valued celebrity ahead of Virat Kohli, it stumped the cricketer’s fans. Power couples provide an added dimension to an individual’s brand value. The rub off can significantly add to their relevance and longevity in the endorsement circuit. (PTI)

Kohli had been topping the list for several years but Ranveer Singh raced past him to touch a brand value of $ 181.7 million. Kohli was valued at $ 176.9 million. Kroll’s annual rankings of India’s top 25 celebrities are based on the number of endorsement deals, their average earnings from these and their relative social media presence.

Ranveer Singh has built a massive portfolio of more than 40 brand endorsement deals, says Kroll. He endorses Adidas, Vicks Cough Drops, the National Basketball Association (NBA) and was India’s ambassador for the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Last September, Abu Dhabi’s amusement park Yas Island also signed him as brand ambassador. He also invested in beauty startup Sugar Cosmetics.

Kohli already backs several startups and became an investor-ambassador for Rage Coffee. Along with his wife Anushka Sharma, he put money into and endorsed plant-based meat startup Blue Tribe. He continues to be part of campaigns for Go Digit General Insurance, Lux soap, Volini, Vivo and Philips.

Ranveer Singh, 37, hasn’t delivered a hit in a while. His recent flops include ’83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus but he’s managed to beat Kohli as cricketers have shorter careers, their decline usually setting in after 35. “Virat Kohli is in that zone,” says Sanjay Sarma, founder at SSARMA Consults, a boutique branding & communication advisory.

With age, their position in the team is no longer secure. It depends on their form, fitness, consistency, bench strength, and their relationship with cricket’s powerful governing body, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Even the best players are dispensable, so getting brands to commit to long-term endorsement deals is fraught with risk, Sarma adds.

Kohli’s relationship with the BCCI is tenuous, he was removed as captain and performance wise he had a fairly long lean patch. “Brands consider these factors,” says Sarma, adding that Kohli has been one of India’s finest all-time cricketers, and, inarguably, the fittest ever.

Actors, especially, male, on the other hand, have a longer shelf life. “They enjoy a longer rope with audiences as one flop does not necessarily diminish their popularity,” says Lloyd Mathias, business strategist and former marketer at PepsiCo, Motorola and HP. “A cricketer’s popularity waxes and wanes with every series, individual performance and team victory. Brands in general want to play safe – so just in terms of volatility, actors are more bankable,” he says.

Besides, film stars are versatile and can essay a wide array of roles for brands in their communication. Cricketers and sportsmen offer advertisers limited creative play, Mathias adds.

Ranveer Singh is currently working on a couple of projects, one with Karan Johar slated for July release. “He may not have had hits, but is still on top of the pile as an actor, endorser and influencer. He occupies a unique mind space that hasn’t been threatened so far. His gender fluid, over-the-top fashion and the controversial bare all photoshoot have contributed to his newsworthiness and social validation,” Sarma says.

Last month, cola brand Pepsi signed him as brand ambassador and launched a campaign where he’s seen exhorting youngsters to be themselves and follow their heart. “Who better than Ranveer to deliver this message? The bling and energy that he brings, makes for a great spectacle,” Mathias says.

Sarma, however, stresses the influence of their respective spouses – Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma -- on their perceived brand value. “Power couples provide an added dimension to an individual’s brand value. The rub off can significantly add to their relevance and longevity in the endorsement circuit,” Sarma says.

Deepika Padukone, who ranks number five in Kroll report, is on a high with her critical and commercial successes (Gehraiyaan, Pathaan), is a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton and Cartier and was a presenter at Oscars 2023 -- an advantage for Ranveer’s celebrity value as well.

“Anushka on the other hand is more subdued, focusing on her spiritual side, promoting meaningful content and involving herself with socially relevant/ cause-led projects. It’s great but it doesn’t unlock the full potential of the star’s value or add to the brand value of the spouse,” Sarma says.

So, while Singh’s sartorial flair creates a splash outside filmdom, Kohli needs to build a stronger connect with his fan base beyond the sport to keep his brand value intact.