‘Why this haste to rename Aurangabad after so long?’
The last decision taken by the Uddhav Thackeray government, of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, is being viewed as “purely political” by the city’s residents. “What was the Shiv Sena doing since 1988, when Bal Thackeray declared his desire to rename the city as Sambhaji Nagar?” asked Aurangabad MP Imtiaz Jaleel. “The Sena has since been in power for two terms.”
Pointing out that in his latest rally, the CM had said Aurangabad would be renamed only after the city sees development, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP wondered what had changed so soon. “Have we started getting water every day? Have we got rail connectivity? Why this haste then to take a decision that will cost crores of public money to implement, and that too for a city that is known internationally.”
Jaleel felt the only reason for this could be to prevent the Sena’s rivals from getting credit for the renaming. “Maharashtra’s parties use the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, Phule-Ambedkar, only for their selfish motives, not out of love for these personalities.” The AIMIM has asked their followers to maintain peace and may launch an agitation later, said Jaleel.
Interestingly, Ramesh Gaekwad, district president of the Sambhaji Brigade, agreed with Jaleel. “I welcome the renaming, but it’s obvious that it’s being done for politics. All these years, the Sena used this issue to get votes. That’s why they didn’t rename the city though they were in power not only in the State, but also in the Aurangabad municipal corporation and their coalition partner was in power at the Centre. Now they’ve cleverly thrown the ball in the BJP’s court, knowing the BJP can’t reverse it. The BJP will probably implement it when they can get the maximum political mileage.”
Gaekwad revealed that though he was a leader of an organisation named after Sambhaji Raje, they used ‘Aurangabad’ in all their literature. “The name must be changed officially. We are a democracy, not a monarchy to just change names at will. Even Chandrakant Khaire (former four-term Shiv Sena MP from Aurangabad), who uses ‘Sambhaji Nagar’ in all his speeches, had to use Aurangabad in his official letterhead.”
Striking a note of sadness and anger, Abdul Hamid Khan of the Movement for Peace and Justice said, “The Sena leaders were using this name anyway because they felt this made Hindus happy. We do feel angry at this change, but what can we do? It took so long for the farmers to get the three farm laws revoked, it’s impossible for us to protest for so long. Who will join us in this protest? Muslims alone cannot do this.”
Well-known intellectual Vijay Diwan, founder of the Aurangabad-based environment group Nisarg Mitra Mandal, had a completely different take on the renaming, which he described as “unfortunate”. “I respect Sambhaji Raje, but I have to point out that he had little to do with Aurangabad’s history. He was captured by Aurangzeb in Aurangabad, that’s all. Aurangabad’s struggle to be free from the Nizam’s rule, which lasted from 1938-48, was led by Swami Ramanand Teerth; Gandhians like Govindbhai Shroff participated in it, and it was finally freed by Sardar Patel’s military action in 1948. If at all the city had to be renamed, they could have chosen a name associated with this struggle.”
-
Moose Wala murder: Punjab Police get Bhagwanpuria’s transit remand
A Delhi court on Wednesday granted a one-day transit remand of jailed gangster Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, to the Punjab Police for probe in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case. The special investigation team probing the case has claimed that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi's Tihar Jail. The remaining four are still absconding.
-
49-yr-old man succumbs to Covid in Ludhiana
A 49-year-old man from Moti Nagar area succumbed to Covid even as 39 fresh cases of the virus surfaced in the district on Wednesday. The deceased, who was undergoing treatment at Mohandai Oswal Hospital, was fully vaccinated and as per preliminary findings, he was not suffering from comorbidity. The district currently has 207 active cases, of which 201 patients are under home isolation.
-
Ludhiana police bust fraudsters’ gang with arrest of four
Focal Point police have arrested four members of a gang of fraudsters involved in duping people by preparing forged land documents . SHO at Focal Point police station, Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, said that they had registered a case under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC on June 11 based on a complaint lodged by Harsimran Jasbir Singh of Sector 4 of Chandigarh.
-
Driest June in seven years for Mumbai
Mumbai: The city this year experienced its driest June in seven years. The India Meteorological Department's base weather station at Santacruz recorded just 252.4mm of rainfall since June 1, as of 8.30am on Wednesday, as against the normal measure of 493.1mm. This is the lowest June rainfall received in Mumbai since 2014, which happened to be a drought year for the entire country when the IMD received just 87.3mm of rain.
-
Punjab assembly: AAP, Congress spar over Volvo service to IGI Airport
Acrimonious scenes were witnessed between the Opposition Congress and treasury benches in the Punjab assembly on Monday over the launch of government luxury bus service to Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal had launched the Volvo bus service from Punjab to IGI Airport from Jalandhar on June 15. Besides Jalandhar, seven cities are to be covered under the service: Amritsar, Pathankot, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Patiala and Chandigarh.
