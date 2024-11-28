With CM’s post decided, spotlight shifts to new govt in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Eknath Shinde’s decision to concede the race for the chief minister’s post has turned the spotlight on the process of government formation. While the new government is expected to be sworn in on Monday, the official announcement on the new chief minister is expected after the formal election of the leader of the BJP legislature party in Mumbai on Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar celebrated their victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (HT Photo)

Shiv Sena leader and caretaker chief minister Eknath Shinde, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis – who is widely believed to be the new chief minister – and NCP chief Ajit Pawar will meet Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on Thursday, to decide the power-sharing arrangement between the three parties in the Mahayuti alliance.

The current structure of two deputy chief ministers along with the chief minister is expected to continue. The leaders will also discuss the distribution of the 43 Cabinet berths between the three alliance partners, portfolio distribution and guardian ministers.

Reacting to Shinde’s announcement that he would abide by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s decision on the selection of the chief minister, Fadnavis said further decisions would be taken by the BJP’s central leadership. “After Eknath Shindeji’s media conference, there are no doubts in anybody’s mind. A decision on government formation will be taken by the central leadership after due deliberation with state leaders from the three parties. Just as we had decided before the election, all decisions are being taken amicably,” he said in Nagpur.

NCP chief Ajit Pawar said: “The power-sharing will be decided on the number of MLAs that the three parties have won. The dynamics have changed in the last two and half years, and power-sharing will depend on the numbers. Once the number of berths is allotted to the three parties, it will be up to the leaders of the respective parties to decide on whom to accommodate in the Cabinet. There will be two deputy chief ministers, and all decisions will be taken in the meeting in Delhi,” he said.

Based on the number of MLAs, the BJP is expected to corner the major chunk of the 43 Cabinet berths, apart from the post of chief minister. The party, which won a whopping 132 seats in the 288 in the assembly, is expected to retain 22 berths including that of the CM, while the Shiv Sena and NCP are expected to get 12 and 9 Cabinet berths each, respectively.

Fadnavis is likely to retain the home department, while finance is expected to go to the NCP. Shinde and the BJP are likely to stake their claim to the urban development department, a key department. There’s also the crucial revenue department.

“Home, finance, UDD and revenue are considered the three most critical departments. Of these, two will go to the BJP and one each to the two allies. Fadnavis is keen on the home portfolio as policing, which falls under the home department, is directly linked to the image of the government,” said a senior BJP leader.

“Although Fadnavis was home minister in the previous government, he did not have complete control on the police department. He would like to overhaul the home department. Also, the UDD has largely been kept by the CM in the last few decades, but which party gets it this time will depend on the agreement between the ruling parties,” said the senior BJP leader.

After power-sharing is decided on Thursday, central observers of the BJP will visit Mumbai on Friday and hold a meeting with the newly elected MLAs. The BJP legislature party leader will also be unanimously elected at this meeting. The announcement of the leader as chief minister will be made by the observers after a nod from the parliamentary board of the BJP, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swearing-in is expected to be held on Monday, as Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are busy with the winter session of Parliament in Delhi and the DG-IG conference, which will be held in Bhubaneswar from November 29 to December 1. The swearing-in will be a grand function and will be held in the presence of the prime minister, Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and other senior NDA leaders, said another BJP leader.